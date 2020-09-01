Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Shanghai SIPG, Guangzhou Evergrande secure easy wins in CSL

Former Everton and Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini's Shandong Luneng missed the chance to go level with Guangzhou Evergrande on 19 points atop Group A after losing 1-0 against Dalian Pro, who are coached by Rafa Benitez. Chinese midfielder Lin Liangming's second-half strike gave Benitez his first victory of a tough season and lifted them off the bottom of Group A, though only on goal difference.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 20:15 IST
Soccer-Shanghai SIPG, Guangzhou Evergrande secure easy wins in CSL

Shanghai SIPG extended their unbeaten start to the 2020 Chinese Super League (CSL) campaign with a 4-1 win over Tianjin Teda while defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande won by the same scoreline in the eighth round of matches.

Odil Akhmedov opened the scoring for Shanghai SIPG in the first half before Brazilian Hulk doubled the lead. Marko Arnautovic added another before Oscar converted a penalty. Shanghai SIPG have won six of their eight matches and top Group B with 20 points, three clear of Beijing Guoan who thrashed visitors Chongqing Lifan 5-2 on Tuesday.

Beijing striker Cedric Bakambu had a hand in all five goals, scoring four with one assist, to top the scoring charts this season with seven goals. Guangzhou Evergrande also enjoyed a comfortable victory as strikes from Anderson Talisca, Fernandinho, Elkeson and an own goal by Zhu Chenjie helped Italian World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro's side thump Shanghai Shenhua 4-1.

Jiangsu Suning defeated Henan Jianye 5-2 with Croatian Ivan Santini claiming his first CSL hat-trick, including a bizarre third where he stole the ball from under the goalkeeper's feet and slotted into an empty net. Former Everton and Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini's Shandong Luneng missed the chance to go level with Guangzhou Evergrande on 19 points atop Group A after losing 1-0 against Dalian Pro, who are coached by Rafa Benitez.

Chinese midfielder Lin Liangming's second-half strike gave Benitez his first victory of a tough season and lifted them off the bottom of Group A, though only on goal difference. Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Dembele was shown a straight red card for appearing to kick a Shenzhen FC player in the dying seconds of Guangzhou R&F's 2-0 defeat.

Shijiazhuang Everbright ended a run of three games without a win as they comfortably beat Hebei CFFC 3-1 in Group B, a game in which Hebei goalscorer Ren Hang was sent off late on. The section's third-placed side Wuhan Zall defeated Qingdao Huanghai 3-0, with Hu Jinghang scoring twice and Jean Evrard Kouassi adding the third. They are five points off the pace.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Indian army thwarts attempt by Chinese to enter Chumar

By By Ajit Dubey In a significant development Indian security forces on Tuesday foiled an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in the general area of Chumar in Eastern Ladakh, sources ...

Bayer appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court

Bayer AG has asked Californias Supreme Court to review a decision awarding 20.5 million to a groundskeeper who claimed the companys Roundup weedkiller caused his cancer, arguing the ruling was at odds with federal law and settled legal prin...

Iran nuclear deal members resolved to preserve agreement

Representatives of Iran and the world powers working to save the nuclear deal with Tehran agreed Tuesday in Vienna to do everything possible to preserve the landmark 2015 agreement in their first meeting since the United States announced a ...

Cycling-Roglic sends warning to rivals with stage four victory, Alaphilippe stays in yellow

Slovenian Primoz Roglic showed no ill effects of his crash earlier this month as he prevailed in the first mountain-top finish of this years Tour de France on the fourth stage, a 160.5-km ride from Sisteron on Tuesday. His compatriot Tadej ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020