Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sharjah gears up to host IPL 2020 matches

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium, one of the venues of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), is undergoing a makeover as it prepares to successfully host the cash-rich T20 tournament.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:45 IST
Sharjah gears up to host IPL 2020 matches
IPL logo Image Credit: ANI

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium, one of the venues of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), is undergoing a makeover as it prepares to successfully host the cash-rich T20 tournament. New canopies have added a splash of colour and the Royal Suite and VIP Hospitality Boxes have been upgraded, a media release said on Tuesday.

The commentator's box will adhere to the strictest protocols of a bio-bubble and special care is also being taken to make the players' pavilion and practice facilities sterile and ultra-safe in compliance with COVID related protocols, it said. Commenting on the ongoing enhancement project, Waleed Bukhatir, Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium said, "We are taking every possible precaution to ensure the safety of everyone from players support staff to franchise owners and it's our key aim is to keep that bubble intact right through the tournament." Chairman of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium Abdul Rahman Bukhatir expressed delight at IPL 2020 being held in the UAE and added that special attention is being paid to arrangements, which are designed to keep safety norms at the forefront. He also took the opportunity to announce that serious plans are in works to build a cricket museum, which would be fittingly integrated into the stadium complex, the statement added. Apart from Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are the other two venues for this year's IPL, which is scheduled to start from September 19.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 183,050 coronavirus deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Tuesday reported 6,004,443 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 32,087 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 428 to 183,050.The CDC reported i...

Vice Admiral SR Sarma assumes charge as Chief of Materiel of Indian Navy

Vice Admiral SR Sarma on Tuesday assumed charge as the Chief of Materiel, of the Indian Navy. He relieves Vice Admiral GS Pabby who superannuates on completion of an illustrious Naval career spanning close to four decades.According to a rel...

Father, two uncles arrested for assaulting 18-yr-old boy who demanded money for 'fees'

The father and two uncles of a teenage boy have been arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida for allegedly assaulting him when he asked them for money to pay school fees, police said on Tuesday. The 18-year-old had approached the local pol...

2 more MLAs test COVID-19 positive in Odisha

Two more MLAs in Odisha on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number o mm,mf lawmakers infected with the disease to 16 in the state. Bari MLA Sunanda Das in her twitter post said, I have tested Covid positive. Now I am in hom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020