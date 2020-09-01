Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-'Black Lives Matter' banners swapped out as U.S. Open honors 'frontline workers,' NYPD

Large banners with the words "Black Lives Matter" were removed from Arthur Ashe Stadium at the U.S. Open on Tuesday as part of a routine rotation and replaced with signage honoring "frontline workers," including the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

Reuters | New York | Updated: 01-09-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 23:05 IST
Tennis-'Black Lives Matter' banners swapped out as U.S. Open honors 'frontline workers,' NYPD
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@NYPDnews)

Large banners with the words "Black Lives Matter" were removed from Arthur Ashe Stadium at the U.S. Open on Tuesday as part of a routine rotation and replaced with signage honoring "frontline workers," including the New York City Police Department (NYPD). The tournament said the banners would be changed periodically, as it plans to honor a variety of issues and causes, including LGBTQ rights and gender equality throughout the Grand Slam in Flushing Meadows.

"We are utilizing the 2020 US Open as an opportunity to bring awareness to a variety of causes and initiatives," a tournament spokesman said. "This includes what will be a rotation of the scrim design in both Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium, throughout the event." Black Lives Matter, which advocates against police brutality against Black people, has taken a central role in North American sports, most recently after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Athletes protested and leagues including the NBA and WNBA shut down in a show of solidarity last week.

Naomi Osaka, who boycotted her Western & Southern Open semifinal in protest, strode onto Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday night wearing a face mask honoring Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed by police officers in March, with the "Black Lives Matter" banner displayed prominently behind her. By Tuesday morning, the banner was gone.

"Thank you frontline workers," the new banners read, along with an image of the caduceus, a symbol long associated with medical professionals, and the acronyms "FDNY," referring to the New York City Fire Department, and "NYPD." A smaller, three-row section of the stadium honoring Black Lives Matter with the words "Moving Black lives to the front" remained.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Scotland bans household visits in Glasgow because of COVID-19

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a ban on indoor household gatherings in Scotlands largest city, Glasgow, and two nearby areas on Tuesday following a rise in coronavirus cases. Sturgeon said that from midnight 2300 GMT the 800,000 r...

Look it up: 2020 events spark upheaval at online dictionary

Dictionary.com, which boasts 70 million monthly users, on Tuesday announced its biggest ever revision, with more than 15,000 words updated, many to reflect the social upheaval and racial unrest of 2020.The COVID-19 pandemic gripping the wor...

INDRA NAVY - 2020 postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, two Navies to hold non-contact 'Passage Exercise' in Bay of Bengal

INDRA NAVY-2020, the joint exercise between Indian and Russia Navy earlier planned in Vladivostok Russia has been postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic situation. Sources said Russian Navy has instead proposed conducting a non-contact, at sea ...

Vice Admiral SR Sarma assumes charge as Chief of Materiel of Indian Navy

Vice Admiral SR Sarma on Tuesday assumed charge as the Chief of Materiel, of the Indian Navy. He relieves Vice Admiral GS Pabby who superannuates on completion of an illustrious Naval career spanning close to four decades.According to a rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020