Baseball-Athletics-Mariners series postponed due to COVID-19

The entire three-game series between the Oakland Athletics and host Seattle Mariners has now been postponed to allow for further COVID-19 testing of the visiting team, Major League Baseball said on Tuesday. After previously postponing only the first two games of the series following a positive test from within the Athletics' organization, MLB said in a statement it decided to reschedule the Thursday finale out of an abundance of caution.

According to MLB, there have been no other positive tests among Athletics personnel after the initial positive diagnosis, and individuals who have not been identified as close contacts have been approved to travel back to Oakland. The Athletics announced on Sunday that a member of the organization tested positive for the virus and the team would remain in self-isolation overnight with recommended safety precautions in place.

The three-game series will be made up with a Sept. 14 doubleheader in Seattle, while the single game scheduled for Sept. 26 in Oakland will be a doubleheader. The Athletics are currently in first place in the American League West Division with a 22-12 record.