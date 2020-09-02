Rays put 3B Diaz (hamstring) on IL, recall Lowe

The Tampa Bay Rays put third baseman Yandy Diaz on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right hamstring strain. The team recalled infielder Nate Lowe to replace him on the roster.

Diaz felt discomfort in the hamstring running the bases in the top of the third inning in Monday's 5-3 win over the New York Yankees. He was removed from the game in the fifth inning. Diaz is batting .307/.428/.386 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 34 games. He hit .355 in August.

Lowe played in 50 games with the Rays last season, hitting .263 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs. Austin Meadows is back in the lineup for the Rays on Tuesday night. The outfielder sat out the past two games with soreness in his right side/oblique area.