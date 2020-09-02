Rams LB Howard (knee) out for season

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Travin Howard will miss the season with a torn meniscus in his left knee, coach Sean McVay said Tuesday. Howard, who injured the knee last week in practice, was on track to start for the team at inside linebacker.

"It's really unfortunate for a guy that's put in a lot of work, put himself in position to be a huge impact player for us," McVay told reporters. The Rams selected Howard in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL draft. He played in 16 games last year, mostly on special teams, but closed the season strong with 13 tackles over the season's final five weeks. He finished with 22 tackles and three passes defensed.

--Field Level Media