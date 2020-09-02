Lions agree to $85M extension with OT Decker

The Detroit Lions and offensive tackle Taylor Decker have agreed on a six-year, $85 million extensions, his agents announced on Tuesday. The extension includes $37.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Decker was the 16th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft out of Ohio State. Decker has anchored the left side of the line ever since, starting all 55 games in which he has played. The 6-foot-7 Decker played in just eight games in 2017, his second season. According to spotrac.com, the deal makes the 27-year-old the second highest-paid lineman in the league, behind only Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith's $97.6 million deal. Decker's $37.5 million in guarantees at signing is second only to the $40 million Laremy Tunsil got from Houston.