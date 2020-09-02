Tennis-Stephens eases into U.S. Open second round

Sloane Stephens delivered an efficient 6-3 6-3 win over Mihaela Buzarnescu on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the U.S. Open. The 2017 champion, seeded 26th this year, smacked a backhand winner on match point to see off the Romanian after an hour and 16 minutes.

Buzarnescu contributed to her own downfall with seven double faults on a humid night on Court 17. Next up for Stephens is Olga Govortsova, who the American has defeated in both of their career meetings, with Serena Williams looming as a possible opponent in the third round.