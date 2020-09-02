Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nola gets offensive support as Phillies blank Nationals

Nola, who threw 113 pitches, struck out nine and walked three. Nationals starter Patrick Corbin allowed five hits and two runs in five innings. The skidding Nationals have dropped four in a row to fall to 12-21, in last place in the National League East. The Phillies struck first in the fifth inning when Bohm launched a solo home run to left field for a 1-0 lead.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 08:11 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 08:11 IST
Nola gets offensive support as Phillies blank Nationals

Alec Bohm homered, doubled and drove in two runs to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Washington Nationals 6-0 on Tuesday. Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run home run and Rhys Hoskins walked and added two hits for his fourth consecutive multi-hit game for the Phillies. Bryce Harper reached base four times with a single and three walks.

The Phillies moved above .500 for the first time this season at 16-15 and have won the first two games of this four-game series against the defending World Series champion Nationals. Phillies starter Aaron Nola (4-2) tossed eight shutout innings and gave up only two hits. Nola, who threw 113 pitches, struck out nine and walked three.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin allowed five hits and two runs in five innings. Corbin (2-3) walked three and struck out two. The skidding Nationals have dropped four in a row to fall to 12-21, in last place in the National League East.

The Phillies struck first in the fifth inning when Bohm launched a solo home run to left field for a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, J.T. Realmuto added an RBI single to right, scoring Hoskins from second for a 2-0 advantage. The Nationals managed only two hits through the first six innings -- a single by Yan Gomes and a double by Luis Garcia. Juan Soto walked with one out in the sixth, but Howie Kendrick grounded into a double play.

In the bottom of the sixth, Bohm doubled to right-center to score Didi Gregorius for a 3-0 lead. One out later, McCutchen blasted a three-run home run to left off Kyle Finnegan for a 6-0 advantage. The Phillies sent 10 batters to the plate in the inning, and Gregorius flied out with the bases loaded to end further damage.

Nola walked Michael A. Taylor with two outs in the eighth and Trea Turner grounded out to halt his hitting streak at 16 games. Gregorius came up again with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth but struck out swinging against Ryne Harper.

Hector Neris allowed a pair of hits in the ninth but Adam Eaton grounded out to third to end the game. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Hafeez, Riaz star as Pakistan defeat England in third T20I

Mohammad Hafeezs 86-run knock and Wahab Riazs two-wicket haul helped Pakistan defeat England by five runs in the third and final T20I of the three-match series here at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium. With this win, Pakistan levelled the ...

Joe Biden wishes members of Jain faith on Paryushan, Das Lakshan

US Democratic Partys presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill on Tuesday wished members of the Jain faith on Paryushan and Das Lakshan festival. Jill Biden Joes wife and I send our best wishes to members of the Jain faith concluding...

Improve communication and leadership skills online with Toastmasters

Pune Maharashtra September 2 ANIBusinessWire India The pandemic has impelled a shift in the way people used to work and learn. With the majority working from home, it has become critical to acquire skill sets in communication and leadership...

Indian social enterprises make headway at the Singapore International Foundation's (SIF) Young Social Entrepreneurs (YSE) programme

Singapore, September 2 ANIBusinessWire India The Singapore International Foundations SIF Young Social Entrepreneurs YSE programme kicked off its 2020 edition as a digital experience, undeterred by restrictions imposed by the pandemic to con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020