Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mason Greenwood 'wants to break records' after maiden England call-up

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood 'wants to break records' after he has been called up to make his debut for the Three Lions.

ANI | Staffordshire | Updated: 02-09-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 09:45 IST
Mason Greenwood 'wants to break records' after maiden England call-up
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood. (Photo/Mason Greenwood Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood 'wants to break records' after he has been called up to make his debut for the Three Lions. Greenwood was included in Gareth Southgate's side for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark.

"Any young football player wants to break records - and if you didn't, there's something wrong," Goal.com quoted Greenwood as saying. "It's always nice to have visions and goals you set in your football career and that goes for virtually any England forward - go out there, do your best and break records, be remembered forever," he added.

The striker has played 50 matches in the last Premier League season for United and scored 17 goals. The 18-year-old made his United's debut in a high-pressure Champions League last 16 away game against PSG under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Greenwood said that the choice to bring him on boosted his confidence and helped him grow into a player capable of lining up for his country.

"I took a lot of belief from that, it gave me a lot of confidence in myself to say that he has got confidence in me to put me on in that state of the game," he said. "I'm just glad he did because it's helped my career and things are calmer now because the pressure was high in that game, as you could tell, not just for me but for everyone so I'm glad he did," the striker added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Ola launches Selfie Authentication technology to ensure drivers wearing masks

Ola, one of the worlds largest rideshare platforms, has launched Selfie Authentication technology to ensure its drivers are wearing masks as part of new safety measures to protect both drivers and riders.This comes Ola drivers around the co...

PM Modi likely to address virtual UN General Assembly on Sept 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the UN General Assembly on September 26, according to a provisional list of speakers issued by the world body for the high-level meeting. For the first time in the UNs 75-year history, the...

Rajnath Singh not scheduled to meet Chinese counterpart at SCO Defence Ministers meeting

No meeting with Chinese counterpart in Defence Minister Rajnath Singhs schedule in Shanghai Cooperation Organization SCO meeting, said sources. Singh is leaving for Moscow, Russia on Wednesday to attend SCO Defence Ministers meeting, said s...

IPL 2020: There's little bit of apprehension, says Williamson amid COVID fear

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has said that the outbreak of COVID cases within Indian Premier League IPL franchises has raised some apprehension about the tournament. He has said that this outbreak will force everyone to be vigilant a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020