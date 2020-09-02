Mason Greenwood 'wants to break records' after maiden England call-up

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood 'wants to break records' after he has been called up to make his debut for the Three Lions. Greenwood was included in Gareth Southgate's side for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark.

"Any young football player wants to break records - and if you didn't, there's something wrong," Goal.com quoted Greenwood as saying. "It's always nice to have visions and goals you set in your football career and that goes for virtually any England forward - go out there, do your best and break records, be remembered forever," he added.

The striker has played 50 matches in the last Premier League season for United and scored 17 goals. The 18-year-old made his United's debut in a high-pressure Champions League last 16 away game against PSG under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Greenwood said that the choice to bring him on boosted his confidence and helped him grow into a player capable of lining up for his country.

"I took a lot of belief from that, it gave me a lot of confidence in myself to say that he has got confidence in me to put me on in that state of the game," he said. "I'm just glad he did because it's helped my career and things are calmer now because the pressure was high in that game, as you could tell, not just for me but for everyone so I'm glad he did," the striker added. (ANI)