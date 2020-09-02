Former top-10 player Suarez Navarro has cancer

Former top-10 player Carla Suarez Navarro has announced that she will need six months of chemotherapy to treat Hodgkin lymphoma. Suarez Navarro pulled out of the U.S. Open last month.

In a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday, the Spaniard she was diagnosed recently. "I'm fine and calm at the moment and willing to face whatever comes," Suarez Navarro said.

She turns 32 on Thursday. Suarez Navarro has been ranked as high as N. 6 and is currently No. 71. She is a seven-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist, including at the U.S. Open in 2013 and 2018.