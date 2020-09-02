Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former top-10 player Suarez Navarro has cancer

Former top-10 player Carla Suarez Navarro has announced that she will need six months of chemotherapy to treat Hodgkin lymphoma. Suarez Navarro pulled out of the U.S. Open last month. In a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday, the Spaniard she was diagnosed recently. Suarez Navarro has been ranked as high as N.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 02-09-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 10:05 IST
Former top-10 player Suarez Navarro has cancer

Former top-10 player Carla Suarez Navarro has announced that she will need six months of chemotherapy to treat Hodgkin lymphoma. Suarez Navarro pulled out of the U.S. Open last month.

In a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday, the Spaniard she was diagnosed recently. "I'm fine and calm at the moment and willing to face whatever comes," Suarez Navarro said.

She turns 32 on Thursday. Suarez Navarro has been ranked as high as N. 6 and is currently No. 71. She is a seven-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist, including at the U.S. Open in 2013 and 2018.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

IAF image is dented as movie 'Gunjan Saxena -The Kargil Girl' shows that force is gender biased: Centre to HC.

IAF image is dented as movie Gunjan Saxena -The Kargil Girl shows that force is gender biased Centre to HC....

US agents seize record USD 27 mn cash on ship bound for USVI

Federal authorities have announced that they seized USD 27 million in undeclared cash aboard a ship bound for the US Virgin Islands, the largest such seizure ever in the regionUS Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday said a dog inspectin...

TMC MP writes to Mark Zuckerberg, raises issue of alleged bias of Facebook towards BJP

The Trinamool Congress has written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg raising the issue of alleged bias of the social media giant towards the BJP, and claimed that there is enough evidence in public domain to substantiate this charge. Party MP...

UK looks at diverting aid budget to defence and intelligence - The Times

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is seeking to divert billions of pounds from foreign aid to pay for upgrades to Britains intelligence and defence capabilities, The Times newspaper reported.Britain has pledged to spend 0.7 per cent of n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020