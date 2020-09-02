Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

Nuggets edge Jazz in Game 7 on late basket by Jokic The Denver Nuggets survived a frantic finish to complete a rally from a 3-1 postseason deficit Tuesday night, getting a go-ahead hoop from Nikola Jokic with 27.8 seconds remaining for an 80-78 victory over the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of their Western Conference first-round series in the NBA bubble near Orlando.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 10:26 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. With no fans at US Open, Serena cheers herself to victory

With no fans to cheer her on, Serena Williams was left to push herself to a record-breaking straight-sets victory in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. The six-time champion did not need the help of a fan-filled Arthur Ashe Stadium to provide a lift during her 7-5 6-4 win over the 96th ranked Kristie Ahn. Roglic wins Tour de France stage four, Alaphilippe retains yellow jersey

Slovenian Primoz Roglic won the fourth stage of the Tour de France, a 160.5-km ride from Sisteron on Tuesday. His compatriot Tadej Pogacar was second. Nuggets edge Jazz in Game 7 on late basket by Jokic

The Denver Nuggets survived a frantic finish to complete a rally from a 3-1 postseason deficit Tuesday night, getting a go-ahead hoop from Nikola Jokic with 27.8 seconds remaining for an 80-78 victory over the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of their Western Conference first-round series in the NBA bubble near Orlando. The 4-3 win vaults the third-seeded Nuggets, who had never previously rallied to win a series from down 3-1, into a second-round matchup with the second-seeded Los Angeles Clippers, beginning Thursday night. Highlights: U.S. Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open on Tuesday. The Grand Slam is being held in New York without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4) 1241 MUGURUZA FIGHTS BACK TO WIN IN STRAIGHT SETS Azarenka holed up in 'golden prison' during U.S. Open

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka has likened her U.S. Open accommodation to a "golden prison" where she draws peace of mind from family between matches at Flushing Meadows. While other players are confined to designated hotels in New York, Belarusian Azarenka is living in a house with her three-year-old son and mother during her bid for a third Grand Slam title. NFL: Social injustice and COVID-19 in spotlight as kickoff nears

With the start of the National Football League season just nine days away commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday, outlined a long list of initiatives that will be rolled out to put the spotlight on social and racial injustice. The NFL, which earlier said it would commit $250 million over 10 years to support social justice causes, said it was continuing discussions with all 32 teams about opening up their stadiums as polling centers for November's election, while endzones will be stenciled with the phrases, "End Racism" and "It Takes All of Us". Clijsters falls to Alexandrova in second comeback at U.S. Open

Three-time champion Kim Clijsters fell at the first hurdle in her second comeback at the U.S. Open when Ekaterina Alexandrova rallied for a 3-6 7-5 6-1 victory to reach the second round on Tuesday. The Belgian made a blistering start to her first singles match at Flushing Meadows for eight years but was ultimately well beaten by the Russian 21st seed. Flyers stave off elimination with OT goal against Islanders

Scott Laughton scored 12:20 into overtime Tuesday night as the Philadelphia Flyers staved off elimination in the Eastern Conference semifinals by edging the New York Islanders 4-3 in Game 5 at Toronto. Laughton redirected a slap shot by Ivan Provorov to cap a frantic final 20 or so minutes of hockey in which the Islanders scored twice late in the third to force overtime before both teams traded prime chances in the overtime. Muchova sends Venus to first opening-round loss at US Open

Karolina Muchova took advantage of an error-prone Venus Williams to advance 6-3 7-5 into the second round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday and hand the two-time champion her first opening-round loss at the tournament. Muchova broke Williams to start the match and deployed a wide variety of shotmaking including a pinpoint serve, a slice backhand and some well-timed trips to the net to frustrate the former world number one. Undercooked Kerber hopes to draw on big-match experience

Angelique Kerber arrived at the U.S. Open short of match practice but the former world number one is banking on her Grand Slam experience to mount another title charge over the next two weeks. Playing in her first tournament since January, the three-times Grand Slam champion overcame a shaky start to beat Ajla Tomljanovic in straight sets on Monday.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Iron out differences, be on same page: Paine to CA and Channel Seven

Test skipper Tim Paine on Wednesday urged Cricket Australia and broadcaster Channel Seven to iron out their differences and get on the same page to take the sport forward in the country. Last week, Channel Seven had threatened to terminate ...

UK house prices leap to new high in August - Nationwide

British house prices surged in August to hit an all-time high, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday, adding to signs of a sharp rebound in the countrys housing market after the coronavirus lockdown. Prices jumped by 2.0 from July, t...

IAF image is dented as movie 'Gunjan Saxena -The Kargil Girl' shows that force is gender biased: Centre to HC.

IAF image is dented as movie Gunjan Saxena -The Kargil Girl shows that force is gender biased Centre to HC....

US agents seize record USD 27 mn cash on ship bound for USVI

Federal authorities have announced that they seized USD 27 million in undeclared cash aboard a ship bound for the US Virgin Islands, the largest such seizure ever in the regionUS Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday said a dog inspectin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020