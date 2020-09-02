Left Menu
Plesac strong in return as Indians shred Royals

The Cleveland right-hander allowed just one run on four hits in six innings, walking none and striking out six as the Indians defeated the host Kansas City Royals 10-1 on Tuesday night. Plesac (2-1) had not pitched for the parent club since being optioned to the alternative site Aug. 8 after breaking COVID-19 protocol.

02-09-2020
Zach Plesac didn't look like a man who hadn't pitched in more than three weeks. The Cleveland right-hander allowed just one run on four hits in six innings, walking none and striking out six as the Indians defeated the host Kansas City Royals 10-1 on Tuesday night.

Plesac (2-1) had not pitched for the parent club since being optioned to the alternative site Aug. 8 after breaking the COVID-19 protocol. He was replaced in the Tuesday game after a 16-minute rain delay in the top of the seventh. Franmil Reyes, who had never had a four-hit game, went 5-for-5 with two doubles and a homer.

Francisco Lindor and Reyes homered in the first, and Roberto Perez homered in the second, all off Kansas City starter Matt Harvey. Harvey (0-2) took the loss. This was his shortest outing with the club, even though he had failed to get out of the third in his first two starts. He gave up five runs on six hits in 1 1/3 innings, with all the runs coming on home runs.

The Indians scored three times in the first off of Harvey. Lindor hit a two-run home run just inside the right-field foul pole, scoring Cesar Hernandez. Two batters later, Reyes hit a 417-foot blast to right-center. A two-run home run by Perez in the second extended the lead to 5-0. Harvey gave up another hit and a walk and his night were done.

Plesac retired 12 straight at one point and had faced one over the minimum through four innings. The Indians added a run in the sixth off Chance Adams. Delino DeShields reached on a single and went to second on a wild pitch. He scored when Jose Ramirez hit a sharp single off the glove of first baseman Ryan O'Hearn.

Plesac allowed a run in the sixth on a Hunter Dozier home run into the Royals bullpen in right field. The Indians added three more runs in the seventh on RBIs by Tyler Naquin, Josh Naylor, and Perez, and one in the eighth on a Ramirez home run.

