Alex Dickerson had three home runs among his five hits and added six RBIs, Brandon Crawford and Donovan Solano also drove in six runs each to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 23-5 win over the Colorado Rockies in Denver on Tuesday night.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 11:12 IST
Dickerson's 3 homers help Giants rout Rockies 23-5
Alex Dickerson had three home runs among his five hits and added six RBIs, Brandon Crawford and Donovan Solano also drove in six runs each to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 23-5 win over the Colorado Rockies in Denver on Tuesday night. Dickerson tied Willie Mays' modern-day franchise record for total bases in a game with 16, as he added two doubles to his homer haul.

Crawford finished with three hits, including a homer, and Solano had four hits in the rout. Brandon Belt and Joey Bart had three hits each, and Mauricio Dubon, Evan Longoria and Mike Yastrzemski each had two of the Giants' 27. San Francisco (18-19) scored at least one run in the first eight innings, then was shut out in the ninth with Rockies catcher Drew Butera on the mound.

Garrett Hampson hit two home runs for Colorado (17-19), which lost four of five on its homestand. Dickerson hit his first home run during a three-run first inning, and the Giants tacked on two runs in both the second and third, with Dickerson going deep for the second time off of Jon Gray in the second.

Gray (2-4) allowed seven runs on nine hits and struck out one in 2 2/3 innings. Colorado got a run back in the bottom of the third when Hampson homered off of Giants starter Kevin Gausman (2-2). The San Francisco right-hander gave up two runs on two hits in five innings, with one walk and five strikeouts.

San Francisco added a run in the fourth on Longoria's RBI single and another in the fifth when Yastrzemski's tripled to make it 9-1. Hampson hit his second home run and fourth of the season in the bottom of the fifth before the Giants broke it open in the sixth.

Solano had an RBI single and Crawford followed with a three-run homer, his fourth of the season, to make it 13-2. Bart and Yastrzemski singled before Dickerson hit his third homer of the game and seventh of the season. San Francisco scored twice in the seventh on three singles and a sacrifice fly and five more in the eighth against reliever Jeff Hoffman and Butera, who got the final five outs. Butera pitched for the seventh time in his career.

--Field Level Media

