Virat, Shikhar, Shreyas lead wishes to Ishant Sharma as he turns 32

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals fellow teammates Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer wished pacer Ishant Sharma as he turned 32 on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 13:16 IST
Indian skipper Virat Kohli with pacer Ishant Sharma (Photo/Virat Kohli Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals fellow teammates Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer wished pacer Ishant Sharma as he turned 32 on Wednesday. Ishant is in Dubai currently with the Delhi Capitals squad for the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to be played in the UAE from September 19.

Taking to Twitter Kohli wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @ImIshant. Have a wonderful and successful year ahead. Enjoy the day." Opening batsman Dhawan wished the speedster and said he is looking forward to a 'great' IPL season with the latter.

"Happy birthday bro @ImIshant Looking forward to a great season with you," he tweeted. Taking to Twitter Iyer wrote, "Happy birthday @ImIshant! And best wishes on receiving your Arjuna Award Looking forward to the season with you."

The pacer was conferred with the Arjuna Award on National Sports Day on the back of his performance in recent years. Arjuna Award is an honour bestowed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to recognise the achievement of athletes. The award carries a cash prize, a bronze statue of Arjuna and a scroll.

Taking to Twitter Indian Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane wrote, "Happy Birthday, Ishi Here's to more fun times and celebrations!" Ishant is regarded as a vital cog in the Indian Test bowling line-up. The speedster was in great touch in the last longest format series.

He has played 97 Tests and bagged 297 wickets at an average of 32.39. Ishant is just three wickets short of the 300-wicket club in Test cricket. He has also played 80 ODIs and scalped 115 wickets at an average of 30.98 while in 14 T20Is he claimed eight wickets. (ANI)

