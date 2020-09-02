Left Menu
Soccer-Forward Volland leaves Leverkusen to join Monaco until 2024

Striker Kevin Volland has left Bayer Leverkusen to join France's Ligue 1 club AS Monaco on a four-year-contract, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday. He will meet up with former Bundesliga coach Niko Kovac, who signed for the club in July. "When Kevin now got the opportunity to go to an attractive club abroad, the club granted his wish after a satisfactory agreement for all sides," Leverkusen sports director Simon Rolfes said in a club statement.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-09-2020 14:41 IST
Striker Kevin Volland has left Bayer Leverkusen to join France's Ligue 1 club AS Monaco on a four-year-contract, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday. The 28-year-old, who earned 10 caps for Germany between 2014-16, joined Leverkusen four years ago after four years at Hoffenheim. He will meet up with former Bundesliga coach Niko Kovac, who signed for the club in July.

"When Kevin now got the opportunity to go to an attractive club abroad, the club granted his wish after a satisfactory agreement for all sides," Leverkusen sports director Simon Rolfes said in a club statement. Volland scored 10 league goals in the Bundesliga last season.

