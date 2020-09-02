Left Menu
IPL 13: Nagarkoti looking forward to discussing injury management with Cummins

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti is looking forward to knowing from Australian seamer Pat Cummins how he handled his injuries and made a successful comeback to international cricket.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:44 IST
KKR pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Photo/KKR Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti is looking forward to knowing from Australia seamer Pat Cummins how he handled his injuries and made a successful comeback to international cricket. Nagarkoti had been riddled with injuries and could not make his debut for KKR ever since he was picked in the IPL auction in 2018.

"Of course, he had injuries for a long time. So, I would want to ask him what mindset he had during those 3-4 years, how he kept himself motivated and how he prepared himself for the comeback," Nagarkoti told KKR's official website. The youngster further explained how he adapted to the new bowling style to reduce injuries.

"I have changed a few aspects in my bowling after consulting my coach Surender sir and KKR bowling coach Omkar Salvi sir. They shared a couple of pointers on how to reduce injuries. I have been working on them regularly and they have been pretty beneficial," Nagarkoti said. The KKR management has reposed faith in the India U-19 star and invited the rookie to attend the franchise matches when he was unable to play for the Kolkata-based side due to injury.

"I have never been made to feel that I am an outsider. Everyone in the team has made me feel at home. I remember I was invited to watch the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad with the rest of the KKR family from the stands. It was a special feeling. Mostly people don't bother giving you scope or even staying in touch when you are hit by injuries. But Team KKR has really taken care of me well," Nagarkoti said. The 20-year-old pacer shared his experience of spending time at KKR Academy under the lead coach and mentor Abhishek Nayar. According to the youngster, academy learning has benefited him in every department.

"I had a great time. I had too many doubts to sort with batting and bowling. I benefited a lot from Abhishek Nayar's experience. During practice sessions, whatever he makes us do, is extremely helpful for us. He has guided me both with bowling and batting and always focused on nurturing me as an all-rounder, that's the best part," the pacer said. He further revealed that he wants to bowl to head coach and former New Zealand swashbuckling batsman Brendon McCullum at the nets.

"I will definitely ask for tips from Cummins if I get a chance. For batsmen, my dream is to bowl to our coach Brendon McCullum at the nets. I have seen him while growing up. His batting style was really aggressive and unique. I guess I can learn a lot from him about the mindset of openers. He was himself an opener, so he can guide me on this. It is important for a bowler to read the mindset of opening batsmen," he added. (ANI)

