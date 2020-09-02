Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shane Duffy joins Celtic on season-long loan

Celtic FC on Wednesday announced that Shane Duffy has signed a season-long loan deal with the club.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 02-09-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 16:52 IST
Shane Duffy joins Celtic on season-long loan
Shane Duffy (Photo/ Shane Duffy Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Celtic FC on Wednesday announced that Shane Duffy has signed a season-long loan deal with the club. "Celtic Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Ireland internationalist Shane Duffy from English Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion on a season-long loan," the club said in a statement.

Shane, who has also played with Everton and Blackburn Rovers, has made 130 appearances for Brighton, scoring eight goals and assisting five times for his teammates in that time. The 28-year-old centre-back is currently on international duty with Ireland as they prepare to face Bulgaria and Finland in Nations League matches.

Duffy is delighted to join the Scottish club and said it is a 'huge honour' for him. "I really am delighted to sign this deal with Celtic. It is a huge honour for me to join Celtic, such a huge institution and a brilliant football club that I have always loved and admired," the club's official website quoted Duffy as saying.

"It will be a fantastic personal moment for me when I pull on the Celtic jersey. It's just a great feeling -- I could not be happier to be part of the club now and I just can't wait to start working with the manager, the staff and the players when I return from international duty with Ireland," he added. Celtic manager Neil Lennon added: "We are delighted to bring a player of Shane's quality to Celtic. He is an international player with so many great attributes. He is a leader and he's a warrior -- someone with real ability and who will also give us that great physical presence."

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent expecting first child with Randall Emmett

Model and media personality Lala Kent is expecting her first child with fiance Randall Emmett. The good news was announced by the couple on their Give Them Lala ... with Randall podcast on Wednesday.I am like shaking right now because I can...

Russia asks Germany for copious details of poison tests on Navalny

Russia has asked Germany to provide exhaustive details of medical tests conducted on Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition politician lying in a coma in Berlin after a suspected poisoning in Siberia last month, a newspaper reported on Wednes...

Bradley Cooper jokes he's 'running a one-man preschool' for daughter, amid COVID-19 pandemic

American actor Bradley Cooper recently opened up about his life as a dad to 3-year-old daughter Lea De Seine and dished on how they are faring as a family at home during the lockdown. According to People Magazine, the 45-year-old actor rece...

Soccer-It will be difficult for Messi to remain with Barcelona, says his father

It will be difficult for Lionel Messi to remain at Barcelona after he made public his desire to leave the Spanish club, his father and agent Jorge Messi said on Wednesday as he arrived in the city to negotiate his sons future. After flying ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020