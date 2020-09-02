Left Menu
Tottenham women head coaches sign new contract with club

Tottenham women head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros have signed new contracts, extending their stay with the club until 2022.

02-09-2020
Tottenham women head coaches sign new contract with club
Juan Amoros and Karen Hills (Photo/ Tottenham Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham women head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros have signed new contracts, extending their stay with the club until 2022. "We are delighted to announce that Spurs Women head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros have signed new contracts with the Club until 2022," the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hills and Amoros guided the team to a seventh-place finish in their maiden campaign in the WSL. Last season also saw Hills and Amoros' side reach the Women's FA Cup quarter-final for the first time in the club's history with a tie against Arsenal due to be played at Meadow Park next month.

Hills took charge of the team in 2007 and was joined by Amoros four years later. Tottenham women's opening fixture of the new WSL season comes on September 6 when the side takes on West Ham. After signing the new contract, Hills expressed elation and said they are looking forward to their second season.

"I am really pleased to extend my time at this fantastic Club. Juan and I showed our qualities as managers last season and we want to continue to drive this team forward. We are looking forward to our second season in the top-flight and with the new players we have brought in this summer, we are confident that we can keep working our way up," the club's official website quoted Hills as saying. On the other hand, Amoros said: "I am delighted to be leading this fantastic group of players and staff for another two years, alongside Karen, and hopefully we can make it another successful season for Spurs Women. We have been growing and growing for the last 10 years and it fills me with great pride and satisfaction to have signed a new contract here." (ANI)

