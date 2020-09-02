Panthers name Zito as GM

The Florida Panthers named Bill Zito as general manager on Wednesday. Zito most recently spent seven years with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Hired as assistant general manager in 2013, he was promoted in 2018 to associate general manager and added the titles of senior vice president of hockey operations and alternate governor last year.

With the Panthers, Zito will oversee the club's hockey operations, including all matters relating to player personnel, scouting and the minor leagues. "After an extensive search, I am proud and excited to bring Bill Zito on board with the Panthers as our General Manager," team president and CEO Matt Caldwell said in a news release. "Bill is a leader who possesses the passion, knowledge and work ethic needed to instill a winning culture in all aspects of our business. He has been an integral part of the success and growth of the Columbus Blue Jackets organization from player evaluation and scouting to contract negotiations and cap management."

Zito replaces Dale Tallon, who was let go on Aug. 10, three days after the team was eliminated by the New York Islanders in four games during the best-of-five qualifying-round series in Toronto. Tallon's contract expired on July 1 but was extended by team owner Vincent Viola after the season resumed this month following a pause on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He served in the role for 10 years. Zito, 55, said he welcomes the challenge ahead of him.

"I believe in this organization and I am incredibly proud to be a part of it," Zito said. "Our team has great potential and I look forward to start working together in building something special in South Florida. I can't wait to get to work." The Panthers have been to the playoffs just twice since 2000, losing once in the first round and once in the conference quarterfinals. Florida was 35-26-8 in the recently completed season.

