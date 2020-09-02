Left Menu
Development News Edition

EB set to join Indian Super League: Mamata Banerjee

In what is definitely a proud day for football fans across the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed on Wednesday that football giants East Bengal will join arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 20:42 IST
EB set to join Indian Super League: Mamata Banerjee
East Bengal logo (East Bengal twitter). Image Credit: ANI

In what is definitely a proud day for football fans across the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed on Wednesday that football giants East Bengal will join arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL). Speaking during a press conference, the Chief Minister said that it was important to ensure that a club of East Bengal's stature does not miss out on playing in the premier league of the country.

"We are proud of Bengal's football. East Bengal was almost missing out on playing in the ISL. Mohun Bagan had made an agreement but there was uncertainty about East Bengal. East Bengal has been trying its best, but there has also been the coronavirus pandemic. "Despite all the hurdles, we did not want that East Bengal (EB) should not get to play in the ISL after having such a rich history. We did not want the fans to miss out. We love Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mohammedan Sporting everyone," she smiled.

Club's General Secretary Kalyan Majumdar said that EB's progress towards realising the dream of playing in the ISL has only been made possible by the endeavours of the West Bengal Chief Minister. East Bengal were almost certain to miss being a part of the seventh edition of the ISL after FSDL's meeting with the clubs in July highlighted how the organisers had presented the roadmap for the upcoming season with 10 teams on the mind.

Football Sports Development Limited's presentation made it clear that there was no scope of an increase in the number of teams as far as the 2020-21 season was concerned. Defending champions ATK had in January announced the merger with Mohun Bagan and the newly merged entity was named ATK-Mohun Bagan. The team in its first board meeting decided to retain the green and maroon jersey and that pleased the fans as it has been synonymous with the iconic club. The club's logo was also retained with the addition of 'ATK' to the boat.

This is exactly what Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia had proposed during a live chat on the ISL Instagram handle. "ATK have bought in maximum shares in Mohun Bagan because of their history, legacy and fan following across the world. Otherwise, they have no asset. Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have name, fans and the legacy. That has to be preserved," he had said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Sports fans set to fill 2/3 of stadium seats in Switzerland

Soccer and ice hockey clubs in Switzerland can have stadiums two-thirds full, starting in October, after a federal decision on Wednesday. The Swiss government said spectators would need to wear face masks and have allocated seats. No fans o...

UK finance minister Sunak says must make public finances sustainable over time

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said Britain would need to make its public finances sustainable over time, but he did not comment on reports of planned tax rises, saying his first task was jobs and driving a recovery.In the short term my priority is...

Putin critic Navalny was poisoned with Novichok nerve agent, says Merkel

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is in intensive care in a Berlin hospital, was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to murder him, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.She said Berlin now expected ...

Cosmo Films to invest Rs 300 crore for expansion

Packaging products maker Cosmo Films on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 300 crore to set up a new line of speciality polyester films at Aurangabad. In a regulatory filing, the company said it plans to set up a new line of specialty polyest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020