Cycling-Van Aert sprints to victory in Tour de France stage five
Belgian Wouth van Aert won the fifth stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday, a 183km ride from Gap that featured no breakaway, an almost unprecedented scenario in normal racing conditions in the modern era. Dutchman Cees Bol was second and Sam Bennett took third place to become the first Irishman to wear the green jersey for the points classification since Sean Kelly 31 years ago.Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 21:36 IST
Belgian Wouth van Aert won the fifth stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday, a 183km ride from Gap that featured no breakaway, an almost unprecedented scenario in normal racing conditions in the modern era.
Dutchman Cees Bol was second and Sam Bennett took third place to become the first Irishman to wear the green jersey for the points classification since Sean Kelly 31 years ago. "It was maybe the most easy stage I've ever done in a cycling race because no breaks, no high pace," said Van Aert, who on Tuesday did all the heavy work when Jumbo Visma team mate Primoz Roglic won the fourth stage.
"But everyone was pressing a lot at the end and it was hectic. I knew it was a stage that suited me and just so happy that I got the opportunity from the team to go for it and to finish it off was sweet," added the Milan-Sanremo champion. France's Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader's yellow jersey after staying tucked in the peloton the whole day.
Thursday's sixth stage is a 191km middle-mountain trek from Le Teil to the Mont Aigoual.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tour de France
- Gap
- Primoz Roglic
- Sam Bennett
- France
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Singapore announces USD 5.8 billion to boost COVID-19 hit economy
Govt committed to bridge gap between tribals, non-tribals: Arjun Munda on launch of 'Swasthya'
Cycling-Boasson Hagen set for 10th Tour de France with NTT Pro Cycling
Singapore declares dormitories of foreign workers coronavirus-free
Singapore scientists find coronavirus variant with milder infections