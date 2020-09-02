Cycling-Van Aert sprints to victory in Tour de France stage five

Belgian Wouth van Aert won the fifth stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday, a 183km ride from Gap that featured no breakaway, an almost unprecedented scenario in normal racing conditions in the modern era.

Dutchman Cees Bol was second and Sam Bennett took third place to become the first Irishman to wear the green jersey for the points classification since Sean Kelly 31 years ago. "It was maybe the most easy stage I've ever done in a cycling race because no breaks, no high pace," said Van Aert, who on Tuesday did all the heavy work when Jumbo Visma team mate Primoz Roglic won the fourth stage.

"But everyone was pressing a lot at the end and it was hectic. I knew it was a stage that suited me and just so happy that I got the opportunity from the team to go for it and to finish it off was sweet," added the Milan-Sanremo champion. France's Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader's yellow jersey after staying tucked in the peloton the whole day.

Thursday's sixth stage is a 191km middle-mountain trek from Le Teil to the Mont Aigoual.