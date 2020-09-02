Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhyan Chand left legacy for all sportspersons in country: Ashok Kumar

World Cup gold medallist Ashok Kumar has said his legendary father Dhyan Chand left a legacy for not just hockey players but also for all sportspersons in the country.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 22:48 IST
Dhyan Chand left legacy for all sportspersons in country: Ashok Kumar

World Cup gold medallist Ashok Kumar has said his legendary father Dhyan Chand left a legacy for not just hockey players but also for all sportspersons in the country. "Major Dhyan Chand left a legacy of lessons for not just hockey players but for all sportsmen in our country,” Ashok Kumar, who scored the winning goal against Pakistan to win India's only World Cup gold in 1975, said during a virtual event to celebrate National Sports Day.

The National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 on the birth anniversary of Dhyan Chand. “In spite of his personal struggles, he never allowed those to be an excuse to not perform. He was committed to the sport and inspired many during his lifetime. I am truly glad today Tata Steel is creating such platforms for budding players and opportunities for new talent to shine,” the 70-year-old added.

Besides Kumar, Olympians Gurbux Singh, Dr Vece Paes, Dilip Tirkey and Leander Paes, along with Tata Steel's Chief of Protocol and Sports, Farzan Heerjee, participated in this virtual event. Indian tennis ace Paes said as a child he was inspired and motivated by these very set of sportspersons.

"Gurbux Singh and Ashok Kumar were my father’s team mates and were my heroes. I am thankful to each of them to provide me with your valuable guidance and the encouragement," said the Olympic bronze medallist. Olympic gold winner Gurbux Singh said, "Tatas have been known to contribute towards building our nation and bring about the culture of sports in general. Their contribution to hockey as a sport has been immense through the leadership of Sir Dorabji Tata, who has pioneered Indian Olympic movement in pre-independence times." "The culture has only grown over the years and I congratulate the leadership on this day to also organise this event in memory of Major Dhyan Chand." PTI TAP PDS PDS

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Three held with diamonds worth Rs 40 lakhs in Karnataka

Karnataka Police on Tuesday arrested three people with diamonds worth Rs 40 lakhs from City Market police station area in Bengaluru. On September 1, at around 715 pm police inspector BG Kumaraswamy from City Market police station and his te...

UNSC thwarts Pak attempt to get Indians listed in Sanctions Committee

The UN Security Council blocked a move by Pakistan to get four Indian nationals listed under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee with India asserting that Islamabads blatant attempt to politicise the UN procedure on terrorism has been thw...

UP school managers association members urge parents to pay education fee

Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE School Managers Association Uttar Pradesh has appealed to families who can pay fee to at least submit education fees so that salaries can be paid to teachers and other staff members. The association...

Elderly Guinea president confirms 3rd term bid, vows to represent young people

Guineas octogenarian President Alpha Conde said on Wednesday he would be the candidate of young people and women in Octobers election, confirming his partys announcement that he would seek a third term. Condes candidacy has drawn fierce cri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020