Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raptors not intimidated by Celtics' 2-0 advantage

Down 2-0 in their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Boston Celtics, the Toronto Raptors know what they are facing. They'll try to repeat the feat beginning with Game 3 against the Celtics on Thursday night at the NBA bubble near Orlando. "I think we should know we shouldn't give up," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 04:37 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 04:37 IST
Raptors not intimidated by Celtics' 2-0 advantage

Down 2-0 in their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Boston Celtics, the Toronto Raptors know what they are facing. They were here before just a season ago. Against the Milwaukee Bucks in the conference finals, the Raptors fell behind 2-0 before winning four straight on their way to an eventual NBA championship. They'll try to repeat the feat beginning with Game 3 against the Celtics on Thursday night at the NBA bubble near Orlando.

"I think we should know we shouldn't give up," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "We know the next game is super critical, but they're all critical." Thursday's contest takes on added importance after Toronto blew a 12-point lead late in the third quarter in Tuesday's 102-99 Game 2 loss. The Celtics outscored the Raptors 32-21 in the fourth behind a 3-pointer explosion from Marcus Smart.

"We're pretty pissed right now," Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said after the defeat "We're down 0-2. But we have to go back and look at the film and understand what we've done wrong and look at what we can do better." Toronto heads back to the drawing board for the second time in the series after losing 112-94 in a disastrous Game 1. Poor shot selection has been a theme for the Raptors thus far, most notably from deep, where they have made just 21 of their 80 attempts (26.3 percent). Overall, Toronto is shooting 38.5 percent as a club, compared to 44.7 percent for Boston.

The Celtics have had the Raptors' number all season, winning five of their six matchups. In the bubble, Toronto is 0-3 against Boston and 11-0 against everyone else. The Celtics have won six straight to begin the playoffs primarily on the back of Jayson Tatum, who scored a playoff-career-high 34 points in Tuesday's victory. But after the game it was Smart getting the attention for the five straight 3-pointers that he sunk early in the fourth quarter to get Boston back in it.

"Anybody that watches him play, knows him or ever plays with him knows that there's nobody like Smart," said Tatum. "Any time I'm going to war, I'd take him on my team every day of the week." Prior to the final quarter, Smart had been held to three points. The fact that the Celtics still turned to him is a reflection of the trust his teammates have in the six-year veteran.

"Marcus has been a winning player since he's gotten here," said Boston coach Brad Stevens. "I've said many times, we've been in the playoffs every year since he's been here, and it's not a coincidence." For Toronto, the key to getting back in the series will be more production from Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Lowry, who have all failed to reach the 20-point mark in each of the first two games.

"Even though we're up two games, these guys have been down before," said Celtics guard Kemba Walker. "These guys know what it takes. They're still the defending champs. And we've still got tons of work to do." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Nuggets' climb only gets tougher vs. Clippers

After climbing a mountain in the first round of the NBA Western Conference playoffs, the Denver Nuggets know an even bigger peak awaits against the Los Angeles Clippers during Round 2. They have terrific defenders, Kawhi Leonard, Paul Georg...

First trans, non-binary characters to debut on 'Star Trek' franchise

By Oscar Lopez Sept 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The science fiction franchise Star Trek is introducing its first transgender and non-binary characters, with both roles set to debut in its U.S. television series next month, producers said...

Cubs place LHP Quintana (lat) back on IL

Finally recovered from a hand injury, the Chicago Cubs placed left-hander Jose Quintana back on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with left lat inflammation. Quintana did not make his 2020 debut until Aug. 25 after having surgery to repair ...

Mexican court to hear youths' climate change case against government

A Mexican court will later this week hear a case brought on by 15 young people demanding the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador set out clear policies on climate change, documents show. Lopez Obrador is under increased pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020