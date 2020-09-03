Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cubs cruise past slumping Pirates

Javier Baez smacked a three-run homer and Anthony Rizzo added a two-run single Wednesday as the Chicago Cubs won their third consecutive game, 8-2 over the host Pittsburgh Pirates. Willson Contreras added an RBI single for the Cubs (22-14). Colin Moran and Anthony Alford hit solo homers for Pittsburgh (10-24), which has lost five of six.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 09:21 IST
Cubs cruise past slumping Pirates

Javier Baez smacked a three-run homer and Anthony Rizzo added a two-run single Wednesday as the Chicago Cubs won their third consecutive game, 8-2 over the host Pittsburgh Pirates. Willson Contreras added an RBI single for the Cubs (22-14).

Colin Moran and Anthony Alford hit solo homers for Pittsburgh (10-24), which has lost five of six. Chicago's Kyle Hendricks (4-4) pitched six innings. He gave up one run and six hits with six strikeouts and an uncharacteristic two walks. He had given up four walks previously this year.

Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove (0-4), who came off the injured list earlier in the day, pitched three-plus innings. He was charged with two runs on three hits and no walks with four strikeouts. The start was delayed 71 minutes by rain.

In the second inning, Moran led off with a 450-foot bomb to right that made it into the Allegheny River on one bounce. His seventh homer gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead. After Ian Happ doubled to open the game, Musgrove retired nine straight batters until the fourth. Contreras led off with a base hit, and Rizzo sent him to third with a double.

Nick Tropeano relieved. The first batter he faced was Baez, who hit his sixth homer -- a shot nearly as far as Moran's at 443 feet -- to left for a 3-1 Cubs lead. In the seventh against Derek Holland -- who originally was scheduled to start before it was determined Musgrove had recovered from triceps and ankle injuries -- Nico Hoerner led off with a single. After Happ struck out, Contreras singled, with Hoerner chugging to third and Contreras going to second on the throw. Rizzo's base hit drove in both runners to make it 5-1.

Ryan Tepera replaced Hendricks in the bottom of the seventh, and Alford led off with his first homer since he was picked up off waivers from Toronto last week, a blast off the bullpen roof in center to pull Pittsburgh within 5-2. Contreras' two-out RBI single in the eighth increased it to 6-2. Shortstop Kevin Newman's subsequent fielding error on a Rizzo grounder brought home two more.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Djokovic overcomes slow start to extend win streakWorld number one Novak Djokovic brushed aside Briton Kyle Edmund 6-75 6-3 6-4 6-2 on Wednesday after a sluggish start to remain unbeaten...

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Secretary-General Akelo Misori of Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers KUPPET on September 2 has opposed Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magohas plan of reopening schools soon, according to a news report by Kenyans.co...

Pelosi says hair salon should apologize for 'set-up' visit

A testy Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday she takes responsibility for trusting the word of a San Francisco hair salon that it was OK to come in for a solo visit even though the city still does not allow indoor beauty services because of the cor...

Dwayne Johnson says he and family had COVID-19

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has revealed he and his family had contracted coronavirus about two-and-a-half weeks ago, despite following a disciplined health routine. The professional wrestler-turned-actor, who made the announcement on Ins...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020