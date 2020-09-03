Cubs cruise past slumping Pirates

Javier Baez smacked a three-run homer and Anthony Rizzo added a two-run single Wednesday as the Chicago Cubs won their third consecutive game, 8-2 over the host Pittsburgh Pirates. Willson Contreras added an RBI single for the Cubs (22-14).

Colin Moran and Anthony Alford hit solo homers for Pittsburgh (10-24), which has lost five of six. Chicago's Kyle Hendricks (4-4) pitched six innings. He gave up one run and six hits with six strikeouts and an uncharacteristic two walks. He had given up four walks previously this year.

Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove (0-4), who came off the injured list earlier in the day, pitched three-plus innings. He was charged with two runs on three hits and no walks with four strikeouts. The start was delayed 71 minutes by rain.

In the second inning, Moran led off with a 450-foot bomb to right that made it into the Allegheny River on one bounce. His seventh homer gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead. After Ian Happ doubled to open the game, Musgrove retired nine straight batters until the fourth. Contreras led off with a base hit, and Rizzo sent him to third with a double.

Nick Tropeano relieved. The first batter he faced was Baez, who hit his sixth homer -- a shot nearly as far as Moran's at 443 feet -- to left for a 3-1 Cubs lead. In the seventh against Derek Holland -- who originally was scheduled to start before it was determined Musgrove had recovered from triceps and ankle injuries -- Nico Hoerner led off with a single. After Happ struck out, Contreras singled, with Hoerner chugging to third and Contreras going to second on the throw. Rizzo's base hit drove in both runners to make it 5-1.

Ryan Tepera replaced Hendricks in the bottom of the seventh, and Alford led off with his first homer since he was picked up off waivers from Toronto last week, a blast off the bullpen roof in center to pull Pittsburgh within 5-2. Contreras' two-out RBI single in the eighth increased it to 6-2. Shortstop Kevin Newman's subsequent fielding error on a Rizzo grounder brought home two more.

--Field Level Media