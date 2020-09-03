Gurriel, Ryu get Blue Jays past Marlins

Left Menu
It was Gurriel's fifth career game at Marlins Park and his first homer in the stadium. Toronto left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu (3-1) earned the win, allowing one run on five hits over six innings with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., a Cuba native whose family lives in Miami, slugged a two-run homer, leading the Toronto Blue Jays to a 2-1 win over the host Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. It was Gurriel's fifth career game at Marlins Park and his first homer in the stadium.

Toronto left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu (3-1) earned the win, allowing one run on five hits over six innings with two walks and eight strikeouts. After posting a 1.29 ERA in five August starts, Ryu kept it going on Wednesday while throwing 99 pitches to match his No. 99 jersey. Ryu is now 4-1 lifetime against Miami.

The Jays got scoreless relief pitching from A.J. Cole, Rafael Dolis and then Anthony Bass, who earned his fourth save of the season. Marlins rookie Sixto Sanchez (1-1) took the loss. In just his third major league start and appearance, Sanchez allowed six hits, no walks and one run in seven innings, striking out five.

Toronto second baseman Jonathan Villar, acquired from Miami on Monday, had a rough game, making one throwing error and getting thrown out on the bases twice, negating his two singles. Three of Toronto's first four innings offensively ended with a runner thrown out on the bases.

In the first, Villar tried to stretch a single into a double but was thrown out by left fielder Corey Dickerson. In the second, Gurriel strayed off first base after reaching on a single and was thrown out by catcher Jorge Alfaro. In the fourth, Alfaro picked Villar off of third. In the fifth, Rowdy Tellez broke his bat but still lofted a soft single to center. Gurriel then atoned for his base-running mistake by hammering a hanging slider for his fifth homer of the season and a 2-0 Toronto lead.

With none on and two outs in the bottom of the fifth, the Marlins mounted a rally with three straight singles by Jon Berti, Starling Marte and an RBI hit from Garrett Cooper, cutting Miami's deficit to 2-1. Once Ryu exited, the Marlins got just one hit - a single - and one walk against Toronto's bullpen, snapping their two-game win streak.

