Reports: Bucs land Fournette on one-year deal

A move to Tampa Bay would pair Fournette with new Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who won six Super Bowls with the Patriots before changing teams earlier this year. Earlier Monday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic first reported the Patriots "expressed interest in Leonard Fournette," citing a source.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 10:09 IST
After reportedly drawing interest from the Patriots, Leonard Fournette apparently is headed to join New England's former quarterback. The running back tweeted a photo of himself in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform Wednesday night, with the caption @Buccaneers, then an emoji of a hand holding a pen, followed by #GoBucs.

The Buccaneers did not immediately announce Fournette's arrival, but both ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the 25-year-old LSU product landed a contract worth up to $3.5 million. According to Rapoport, Fournette's base salary would be $2 million, and he could earn the rest through incentives pegged to rushing yards and playing time. A move to Tampa Bay would pair Fournette with new Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who won six Super Bowls with the Patriots before changing teams earlier this year.

Earlier Monday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic first reported the Patriots "expressed interest in Leonard Fournette," citing a source. Fournette was placed on waivers Monday after the Jacksonville Jaguars failed to trade the No. 4 overall pick from the 2017 draft. Fournette, who was entering the final year of his contract, cleared waivers and became a free agent Tuesday afternoon.

ESPN reported Fournette, 25, filed a grievance against the Jaguars to recoup his $4,167,000 base salary. He had 2,631 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns in three seasons with the Jaguars. Last year, Fournette amassed 1,152 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 265 carries in 15 games for Jacksonville. He added a career-high 76 receptions for 522 yards.

Ronald Jones is listed as the Buccaneers' starting running back, and the team signed veteran LeSean McCoy on Aug. 4. --Field Level Media

