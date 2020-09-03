Rockies break out in seventh, down Giants

Sam Hilliard homered in a five-run seventh inning, Garrett Hampson also went deep, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 9-6 in Denver on Wednesday. Trevor Story had three hits and Hilliard, Hampson, Kevin Pillar, and Josh Fuentes had two hits each for Colorado.

Reliever Mychal Givens (1-0) pitched an inning in his Rockies debut and Daniel Bard earned his fourth save with a scoreless ninth. Mike Yastrzemski homered among his three hits and Evan Longoria, Alex Dickerson, Daniel Robertson, and Wilmer Flores had two hits apiece for San Francisco.

The Rockies were facing another home loss before coming up with a big rally in the seventh inning against the San Francisco bullpen. Story started the rally with a walk-off Sam Coonrod (0-1) and moved to third on Nolan Arenado's single off the wall in right. Charlie Blackmon's double drove in a run and, after Tyler Rogers relieved Coonrod, Pillar's two-run triple put Colorado ahead 7-6.

Hampson lined out for the first out and Hilliard followed with a homer just over the fence in left to put the Rockies up 9-6. It was his fifth of the season. For the second straight game, the Giants scored multiple runs in the first inning. Yastrzemski homered with one out -- his eighth of the season -- and Dickerson, Bart, and Robertson had consecutive two-out RBI singles against starter Kyle Freeland.

Freeland gave up four runs on eight hits in two innings. Hampson led off the bottom of the second with his fifth homer of the season off starter Logan Webb. Yastrzemski had an RBI single in the third and Robertson drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth against reliever Chi Chi Gonzalez to put San Francisco ahead 6-1.

Colorado got a run back in the fifth on Story's RBI double and added two more in the sixth when Hilliard singled home Pillar and Fuentes hit a sacrifice fly to center to make it 6-4. Webb left following Hampson's single after allowing four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.