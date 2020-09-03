Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Highlanders coach Mauger not offered new contract

Former All Blacks midfielder Mauger was appointed to the role ahead of the 2018 season, taking over from Highlanders stalwart Tony Brown who had moved to Japan to assist Jamie Joseph. The Highlanders made the Super Rugby quarter-finals in his first two years but finished fourth in New Zealand's Super Rugby Aotearoa that ended last month after the broader competition was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 03-09-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 11:05 IST
Rugby-Highlanders coach Mauger not offered new contract

Otago Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger has not been offered a new contract by the team and ended his tenure after three years in charge, the Super Rugby side said on Thursday. Former All Blacks midfielder Mauger was appointed to the role ahead of the 2018 season, taking over from Highlanders stalwart Tony Brown who had moved to Japan to assist Jamie Joseph.

The Highlanders made the Super Rugby quarter-finals in his first two years but finished fourth in New Zealand's Super Rugby Aotearoa that ended last month after the broader competition was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak. "I've worked with some top-quality people who are outstanding at what they do and I wish them all the best going forward," Mauger, who played 45 tests for the All Blacks, said in a statement on Thursday.

"As our on-field results during my tenure haven't been at the level we've all aspired to, its the head coach who must take responsibility for that." Highlanders Chief Executive Roger Clark said they would take their time looking for Mauger's replacement.

Brown, however, moved back to Dunedin as an assistant to Mauger earlier this year and is likely a strong contender to step back into the head coaching role.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Noted Saurashtra cricket coach Babi dies

Renowned coach Akabarkhan Babi, popularly known as Babi Saheb, has died, the Saurashtra Cricket Association SCA informed on Thursday. He was in his 80s and died on Wednesday due to old age related problems, the SCA said.Babi was one of the ...

Study: Electronics could stop 40 per cent of big truck rear crashes

Safety features such as automatic emergency braking and forward collision warnings could prevent more than 40 per cent of crashes in which semis rear-end other vehicles, a new study has found. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a r...

NCP MP Sule demands resumption of restaurant business in Maha

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Thursday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow resumption of restaurant business in the state on the condition of adherence to social distancing norms. The state government on Monday allowed hotel...

UN: Libya at 'turning point', COVID heading 'out of control'

The top UN official for Libya warned Wednesday that the conflict-torn North African country is at a decisive turning point, with foreign backers of its rival governments pouring in weapons and the misery of its people compounded by the coro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020