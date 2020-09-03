Phil Foden hoping to claim David Silva's spot at Man City

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has said that he wants to claim the spot left behind by David Silva at the club. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has looked to start with experienced campaigners in his playing XI, but off late, Foden has been featuring in the lineup constantly.

"I am hoping so but there are a lot of midfielders still and a lot of quality in the team. Guardiola is not going to just give me that position easily. Everyone has to train well and play well so it depends on me playing well enough to get that shirt. So yes, it is down to me. I am only 20 years old; A lot of people have been pushing it for me to play in the senior team much earlier but I haven't played a lot of games at Man City," Goal.com quoted Foden as saying. "Recently, I have played a lot more and I have been doing well so I have had to work hard for the opportunity. Now I have got it, I am just trying to give it my best I can do and just enjoy it really. That's what I am trying to do. I played in some massive games last year in cup finals and big Champions League games. They are the games that everyone wants to play in," he added.

Recently, David Silva left Manchester City after ten years and joined the Spanish club Real Sociedad. Silva's return to Spain came via a free transfer. Silva had made 436 appearances for Manchester City over 10 seasons. He won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups, and three Community Shields during his time with the club.

His final appearance for the club came in the Champions League quarter-final against Lyon in Lisbon. "It is just what he (Silva) sees that makes him so great, he sees the game so different from other players. How he moves into space in tight areas and how he receives the ball, never losing the ball, all these things, I have learned so much from him," Foden said.

Last month, City had announced their intention to honour the midfielder with a statue outside Etihad Stadium. The club will also dedicate a training pitch with a bespoke mosaic to Silva at their City Football Academy. (ANI)