Left Menu
Development News Edition

Phil Foden hoping to claim David Silva's spot at Man City

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has said that he wants to claim the spot left behind by David Silva at the club.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 03-09-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 12:52 IST
Phil Foden hoping to claim David Silva's spot at Man City
Manchester City's Phil Foden (Photo/ Phil Foden Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has said that he wants to claim the spot left behind by David Silva at the club. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has looked to start with experienced campaigners in his playing XI, but off late, Foden has been featuring in the lineup constantly.

"I am hoping so but there are a lot of midfielders still and a lot of quality in the team. Guardiola is not going to just give me that position easily. Everyone has to train well and play well so it depends on me playing well enough to get that shirt. So yes, it is down to me. I am only 20 years old; A lot of people have been pushing it for me to play in the senior team much earlier but I haven't played a lot of games at Man City," Goal.com quoted Foden as saying. "Recently, I have played a lot more and I have been doing well so I have had to work hard for the opportunity. Now I have got it, I am just trying to give it my best I can do and just enjoy it really. That's what I am trying to do. I played in some massive games last year in cup finals and big Champions League games. They are the games that everyone wants to play in," he added.

Recently, David Silva left Manchester City after ten years and joined the Spanish club Real Sociedad. Silva's return to Spain came via a free transfer. Silva had made 436 appearances for Manchester City over 10 seasons. He won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups, and three Community Shields during his time with the club.

His final appearance for the club came in the Champions League quarter-final against Lyon in Lisbon. "It is just what he (Silva) sees that makes him so great, he sees the game so different from other players. How he moves into space in tight areas and how he receives the ball, never losing the ball, all these things, I have learned so much from him," Foden said.

Last month, City had announced their intention to honour the midfielder with a statue outside Etihad Stadium. The club will also dedicate a training pitch with a bespoke mosaic to Silva at their City Football Academy. (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Cottonseed oil cake futures fall on soft demand

New Delhi, Sep 3 PTI&#160;Cottonseed&#160;oil cake prices on Thursday&#160;declined&#160;by Rs 31 to Rs 1,802 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market. Analysts said sell-off by pa...

Clevinger will make Padres debut at Angels

Mike Clevinger will be on the mound Thursday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif., making his debut for the San Diego Padres against the team that originally drafted him, the Los Angeles Angels. Clevinger, who was traded from the Cleveland Indians ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Djokovic overcomes slow start to extend win streakWorld number one Novak Djokovic brushed aside Briton Kyle Edmund 6-75 6-3 6-4 6-2 on Wednesday after a sluggish start to remain unbeaten...

Planning to quit, U.S. says it will not pay what it owes WHO this year

The United States will not pay some 80 million it owes the World Health Organization WHO and will instead redirect the money to help pay its United Nations bill in New York, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.The United States plans to leave...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020