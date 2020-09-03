Hyderabad FC rope in Australian forward Joel Chianese

Left Menu
The 30-year-old Australian signs from A-League side Perth Glory after helping them to the semifinals in the recently-concluded play-offs of the 2019-20 season. "I'm super excited to join Hyderabad FC.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:35 IST
Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Thursday announced the signing of Australian forward Joel Chianese for the upcoming season of the tournament. The 30-year-old Australian signs from A-League side Perth Glory after helping them to the semifinals in the recently-concluded play-offs of the 2019-20 season.

"I'm super excited to join Hyderabad FC. I'm most looking forward to meeting my teammates and working together with everyone at the club. All the messages I have received have been so positive, and so I feel welcome already," Chianese said in a release. Chianese began his professional career with Blacktown City FC before moving up to A-League with Sydney FC in 2011.

Following a three-year stint with Sydney FC, he turned out for Sydney United and Bonnyrigg White Eagles in the National Premier Leagues before making going abroad. During a one-year stay in Malaysia, Chianese would turn out for Sabah FA (2015) and Negeri Sembilan FA (2016), netting a staggering 17 goals in 29 league appearances in the Super League.

He returned to Australia in late 2016 to join Perth and became a crucial part of the side over the next four seasons, guiding them to the top of the league in 2018-19 as his side finished runners-up in the play-offs. "Hopefully my previous experience of playing in Asia can help me embrace the culture on and off the field, which helps ensure that I enjoy my football and help the team create success," Chianese said.

"The current world situation means we may not have fans at the games, but we need to work hard as a group to give the fans watching from home something to be excited about," he added. Apart from scoring 25 goals in his seven seasons in the A-League, the Australian has also played in the AFC Champions League with Sydney FC and Perth Glory.

Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said, "Joel Chianese is an exciting player and we have followed him for quite some time now. He has been one of the consistent performers in the A-League, and we're sure that his experience of playing in Asia will be a value add. "He is someone who can slot in easily in multiple positions in attack, so that gives the team quite a few options up front." Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the next ISL will be held in Goa from November to April 2021.

