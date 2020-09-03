Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former sprinter gets top coaching role at British Athletics

Christian Malcolm, a former sprinter who won medals at the world and European championships, was hired Thursday as head coach of Britain's Olympic track program. British Athletics hired Joanna Coates as chief executive in March and she said in an interview with British newspaper The Mirror in June that there are not enough Black and female coaches and administrators in sports. Sara Symington, a former Olympic cyclist, was hired last month as performance director.

PTI | London | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:36 IST
Former sprinter gets top coaching role at British Athletics
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Christian Malcolm, a former sprinter who won medals at the world and European championships, was hired Thursday as head coach of Britain's Olympic track program. Malcolm will take up his new role at British Athletics after spending 20 months as the head of performance and coaching at Athletics Australia.

The 41-year-old Malcolm, who took part in four Olympics, becomes the first Black head coach on British Athletics' Olympic program. Paula Dunn, another former sprinter, is currently head coach of the Paralympic program and was hired in 2012. British Athletics hired Joanna Coates as chief executive in March and she said in an interview with British newspaper The Mirror in June that there are not enough Black and female coaches and administrators in sports.

Sara Symington, a former Olympic cyclist, was hired last month as performance director. The organization said Malcolm will "work alongside athletes and coaches to support performances across all disciplines and event groups, as well as lead the Britain and Northern Ireland senior teams at major championships." Malcolm previously worked as British Athletics' technical lead for sprint relays.

As a sprinter, he won two gold medals at the junior worlds in 1998 and two bronze medals in relays at world championships. Malcolm also won medals at the World and European Indoors and the Commonwealth Games. He retired in 2014.

"Words can't describe how excited I am to have the opportunity to take this role on and be part of a new start for British Athletics," Malcolm said. "As an athlete I knew I wanted to give back to the sport when I finished competing." Coates said her organization was impressed by Malcolm's desire for "putting the athlete first, championing welfare and also a change in culture that will really enhance the world class program.".

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in HC for financial assistance to lawyers

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking financial assistance for lawyers enrolled with Bar Council of Delhi BCD, irrespective of their state of residence, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The petition, which was listed before a b...

Vodafone Idea shares jump nearly 30 pc ahead of board meet to consider fund raising

Shares of Vodafone Idea on Thursday zoomed nearly 30 per cent ahead of its board meeting on Friday to consider fund raising through various means. The stock jumped 26.74 per cent to close at Rs 12.56 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 29...

Photos of MP jailer with woman inmate go viral; probe ordered

Prison authorities in Madhya Pradesh have initiated a probe after photos of a jailer talking to a woman inmate at the Indore jail went viral on social media, an official said on Thursday. The woman in the photos is an accused in a honey tra...

Trump suggests voting twice in North Carolina, which is illegal

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged residents of North Carolina to vote twice in the Nov. 3 election, once by mail and once in person, openly urging an act of voter fraud even as he has decried mail-in ballots.Let them send it in and let ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020