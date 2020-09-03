Report: Patriots RB Harris (hand) questionable for opener

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is dealing with a hand injury that could impact his status for Week 1, ESPN reported on Thursday. The Patriots host the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13 to open the regular season.

Harris, a second-year back expected to play a big role this season, is projected by ESPN to start ahead of Sony Michel at running back. Michel was described as quicker by running backs coach Ivan Fears, but the position coach also said weight had been an issue for Michel in his recovery from a broken foot. Michel spent most of training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Harris was a third-round pick in 2019 and had four total carries last season. But coaches have been openly praising Harris this summer. He missed the past two practices with the hand injury, per ESPN.

"He came to camp in very good condition. He's taken a lot of reps," coach Bill Belichick said in an interview with SIRIUS/XM Radio. "He's handled everything in the running game and passing game very well, which he did last year. I think everybody had a lot of confidence in him but they've all gained a lot more in him just because of his consistency and dependability." Reports circulated Wednesday that the Patriots were showing interest in Leonard Fournette, but the former Jacksonville Jaguars running back joined Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

--Field Level Media