Poul-Erik Hoyer focused on leading BWF despite suffering from Parkinson's disease

Despite suffering from Parkinson's disease, Badminton World Federation (BWF) President Poul-Erik Hoyer on Thursday said he is "totally focused" on leading the federation and feels "very little impact" of the disease.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 03-09-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 19:56 IST
BWF logo . Image Credit: ANI

Despite suffering from Parkinson's disease, Badminton World Federation (BWF) President Poul-Erik Hoyer on Thursday said he is "totally focused" on leading the federation and feels "very little impact" of the disease. BWF said that Hoyer confirmed on Wednesday, in a Danish newspaper article published, that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease some years ago.

"Hoyer has been receiving medical treatment for the condition and with the assistance of doctors has continued to fulfill his duties as BWF President and IOC member without limitation," BWF said in a statement. Commenting on the same, Hoyer said: "I feel now is an appropriate time to make this news public. In a recent news article, I made the decision to disclose the exact detail of my condition that until now I have kept private for personal reasons.

"Medical science has come a long way in dealing with Parkinson's disease, and I feel very little impact of the disease in all areas of my day to day life. My full efforts are totally focused on leading the Badminton World Federation and fulfilling my role as IOC member," he added. Hoyer then thanked the sporting community for their support.

"I would like to thank the badminton and sporting community for their ongoing support and I look forward to leading the BWF as we plan for our safe return to international badminton," he said. (ANI)

