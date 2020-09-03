Bayern Munich's U23 player tests positive for COVID-19

Bayern Munich on Thursday announced that a player from their U-23 team has tested positive for coronavirus. The club said the player will now spend 14 days in quarantine. Also, the club has cancelled the pre-season friendly against RB Salzburg which was scheduled to be played on Friday.

"A player from the FC Bayern Munich U23 team has tested positive for coronavirus this week and will spend 14 days in quarantine. The case has been reported to the health authority, with whom FC Bayern have been closely coordinating since the start of the coronavirus pandemic," the club said in a statement. The German side further stated that all U23 players will train individually until the next round of coronavirus testing on Friday.

"Depending on the results, a decision on the next course of action will be taken together with the experts from the health authority. The pre-season friendly against RB Salzburg due to take place on Friday has been cancelled," the statement read. (ANI)