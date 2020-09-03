Cubs opening DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field

Left Menu
William Hill US operates a sportsbook at the home stadium of the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards. ESPN reported MLB would consider restricting bets on the Cubs if the team's ownership takes a stake in DraftKings.

DraftKings is ready to take your bets at or near Wrigley Field. DraftKings Sportsbook will open as a state-of-the-art betting facility either at or around the historic Chicago ballpark to take live bets and service gamblers in the area.

The Chicago Cubs become the first Major League Baseball franchise to welcome a sportsbook as the legalization of sports wagering grows in the United States. William Hill US operates a sportsbook at the home stadium of the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards.

ESPN reported MLB would consider restricting bets on the Cubs if the team's ownership takes a stake in DraftKings. The exact location of the sportsbook is undetermined, but DraftKings is hoping for a location that provides access to fans inside and outside the stadium on gamedays.

"An increasing number of sports fans want to integrate sports betting into their game experience, and we're excited to be one of the first to engage in developing a retail sportsbook at a professional sports venue," Crane Kenney, president of business operations for the Cubs, said in a release announcing the deal. Legal sportsbooks are now open in 18 states plus the District of Columbia.

