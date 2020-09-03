Left Menu
Development News Edition

Broncos trade CB Yiadom to Giants

The Denver Broncos traded cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the New York Giants on in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in 2021. A third-round selection in 2018, Yiadom appeared in 29 games (nine starts) over the last two seasons and tallied 63 tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception. He started the first three games and the last five games in 2019.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 20:56 IST
Broncos trade CB Yiadom to Giants
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Denver Broncos traded cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the New York Giants on in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in 2021. A third-round selection in 2018, Yiadom appeared in 29 games (nine starts) over the last two seasons and tallied 63 tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception.

He started the first three games and the last five games in 2019. The Boston College product had been competing for the No. 3 cornerback position behind starters A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

India, Russia finalise AK-47 203 rifles deal

India and Russia have finalised a major deal for manufacturing AK-47 203 rifles in India during Defence Minister Rajnath Singhs ongoing visit here, the official Russian media reported on Thursday. The AK-47 203 is the latest and most advanc...

Missing BHU student case: HC asks petitioner to file reply

The Allahabad High Court Thursday directed the petitioner in a missing Banaras Hindu University BHU student case to file a reply to an affidavit submitted by the Varanasi Senior Superintendent of Police. SSP Amit Pathak filed the affidavit ...

Totally convinced solution to India-China border row has to be found in domain of diplomacy: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said he is totally convinced that a solution to the India-China border row has to be found in the domain of diplomacy. Jaishankar also asserted that it was vital for both the countries to r...

Economic recovery stalls as consumers signal caution

The US economys economic engine may be running out of fuel. Consumer spending accounts for about 70 per cent of the US gross domestic product, making it the single most important factor in recovering from one of the worst recessions on reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020