Broncos trade CB Yiadom to Giants

The Denver Broncos traded cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the New York Giants on in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in 2021. A third-round selection in 2018, Yiadom appeared in 29 games (nine starts) over the last two seasons and tallied 63 tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception.

He started the first three games and the last five games in 2019. The Boston College product had been competing for the No. 3 cornerback position behind starters A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan.