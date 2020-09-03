Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Prince William's brother-in-law joins Williams F1 board

The team announced earlier that deputy principal Claire Williams, daughter of founder Frank, will leave after Sunday's Italian Grand Prix with the family no longer involved in the team. "The new Board recognises and appreciates the importance of retaining Williams’ heritage and culture and will continue to work with the senior management to leverage its capabilities to return it to racing competitively," a statement said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:34 IST
Motor racing-Prince William's brother-in-law joins Williams F1 board
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

James Matthews, a former racing driver and brother-in-law of Britain's Prince William, was appointed on Thursday to the board of the Williams Formula One team following the sale to U.S.-based Dorilton Capital. Matthews, chief executive of London-headquartered investment advisory firm Eden Rock Group, is married to Kate Middleton's younger sister Pippa.

Williams Grand Prix Engineering said in a statement that Dorilton chairman Matthew Savage, Dorilton CEO and co-founder Darren Fultz and Matthews will make up the company's new Board of Directors. The team announced earlier that deputy principal Claire Williams, daughter of founder Frank, will leave after Sunday's Italian Grand Prix with the family no longer involved in the team.

"The new Board recognises and appreciates the importance of retaining Williams' heritage and culture and will continue to work with the senior management to leverage its capabilities to return it to racing competitively," a statement said. Williams have yet to announce who will run the sport's third oldest and most successful team, with an announcement expected before next week's Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello.

Matthews won the British Formula Renault championship in 1994 with Manor Motorsport. Manor entered Formula One in 2010 as Virgin Racing, with that team then continuing as Marussia and then Manor Marussia until 2015.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Signs of life detected under rubble a month after Beirut blast, says rescuer

Lebanese rescue workers detected signs of life on Thursday in the rubble of a building in a residential area of Beirut that had collapsed after a huge Aug. 4 explosion at the nearby port, a rescue worker said.He was speaking after the state...

Coronavirus outbreak in famous Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal, Sonipat

As per health officials, 65 employees of Sukhdev Dhaba have tested COVID19 positive and all the 65 staffers are asymptomatic and have been home quarantined.As a precaution, the Dhaba has been closed for two days and is being sanitized. Offi...

Czech Senate president meets Taiwan leader; Beijing protests

The Czech Senate president met with Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen and other top government officials Thursday during a rare trip by a foreign dignitary to the self-ruled democratic island that rival China called an open provocation. Tsai ...

Ex-Kosovo rebel army chief summoned as a war crimes suspect

Kosovos rebel army commander during the 1998-1999 war with Serbia said Thursday he has been summoned by prosecutors of the international court looking into suspicions of war crimes. Agim Ceku, 59, a former prime minister, told the media he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020