Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tigers, Twins open five-game series with doubleheader

Donaldson, who signed a four-year, $92 million free agent contract with Minnesota last January, singled and had a two-run double into the gap in right-center in his first two at-bats since July 31 and finished 2-for-5. The Twins, who also got starting center fielder Byron Buxton back from the injured list on Tuesday, lost two starters to injury during Wednesday's win.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 23:20 IST
Tigers, Twins open five-game series with doubleheader

After having a six-game winning streak snapped Wednesday at Milwaukee, the revitalized Detroit Tigers begin a five-game series in Minneapolis with a doubleheader Friday afternoon against the Minnesota Twins. Left-hander Matthew Boyd (1-4, 7.27 ERA) will start the opener for the Tigers while Minnesota will counter with right-hander Randy Dobnak (5-2, 3.12) in a rematch of a pitching matchup that took place last Saturday in Detroit in a game won by the Tigers, 8-2.

That was the first victory since September 2019 for Boyd, who allowed two runs (one earned), including a 437-foot solo homer by Nelson Cruz, on four hits over six innings while striking out six to improve to 8-6 with a 4.69 ERA in 20 career starts against the Twins. He is 3-5 with a 6.02 ERA in nine starts at Target Field. Dobnak, who is 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA in three career appearances and two starts against Detroit, allowed career highs for runs (six) and hits (12) while also walking two and striking out one over 4 1/3 innings on Saturday.

Neither team has announced a starter for the second game, which will be a makeup of an Aug. 28 game that was rained out at Tiger Stadium. Detroit, which swept three games with the Twins last weekend, will be the home team for the contest and bat second. Minnesota trailed first-place Cleveland by 1 1/2 games in the AL Central entering Thursday after winning the final two games of its three-game series with the Chicago White Sox, including an 8-1 victory on Wednesday night.

Miguel Sano homered and doubled off the wall in right-center and Eddie Rosario and Jake Cave also homered for the Twins, who welcomed back third baseman Josh Donaldson (right calf strain) from the injured list. Donaldson, who signed a four-year, $92 million free agent contract with Minnesota last January, singled and had a two-run double into the gap in right-center in his first two at-bats since July 31 and finished 2-for-5.

The Twins, who also got starting center fielder Byron Buxton back from the injured list on Tuesday, lost two starters to injury during Wednesday's win. Right fielder Max Kepler pulled up slightly with left groin tightness after rounding third on Donaldson's double and second baseman Luis Arraez, who had been battling a sore knee, left in the sixth inning after reaching base on an error. Marwin Gonzalez took over Kepler in right while Ehire Adrianza replaced Arraez at second. "We don't know enough right now on either guy to say anything definitely," said Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli. "We're going to wait and see before we can say anything else. For both guys, I think these are injuries that we can manage and/or won't keep them off the field very long. I don't see either of them as a long-term concern this year."

Detroit, which like Minnesota enjoyed a day off on Thursday, blew a 4-0 lead in an 8-5 loss at Milwaukee on Wednesday as Tigers pitchers combined to walk 10 batters and hit two others. "That's 12 free passes," manager Ron Gardenhire said. "You don't win many games that way."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Pironkova comeback continues with win over Muguruza

Tsvetana Pironkova, playing in her first event since 2017, claimed a shock upset at the U.S. Open on Thursday by dispatching double Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza 7-5 6-3 to move into the third round. After three years away from the WTA...

Tennis-Bautista Agut finds way past tricky Kecmanovic

Eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut got through a difficult second-round match against Serbian youngster Miomir Kecmanovic with a 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory at the U.S. Open on Thursday. The Spaniard squandered 14 break point opportunities but h...

Tennis-Pironkova comeback continues with win over Muguruza

Tsvetana Pironkova, playing in her first event since 2017, claimed a shock upset at the U.S. Open on Thursday by dispatching double Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza 7-5 6-3 to move into the third round.After three years away from the WTA ...

Open-air community classes in J-K's Yusmarg to compensate academic loss faced by students amid COVID-19

The government teachers of High school Kandajan in Yusmarg area in Budgam district have started open-air community classes to compensate the academic loss amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Yusmarg, popular as hill station is situated in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020