Jaguars trade S Harrison to Browns

The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with another starter on Thursday and traded safety Ronnie Harrison to the Cleveland Browns. The Jaguars will receive a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

On Sunday, the Jaguars traded disgruntled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings, and on Monday, they released running back Leonard Fournette, the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2017. An Alabama product, Harrison was the Jaguars' third-round pick in the 2018 draft, No. 93 overall. Last season, he played in 14 games (all starts), making 71 tackles. He added nine pass breakups, two sacks and two interceptions.

The Jaguars now hold two picks in the first, second, fourth and fifth rounds of the 2021 draft. Harrison, 23, will give the Browns another option at safety after the loss of rookie Grant Delpit, who will miss the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

--Field Level Media