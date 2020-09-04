Left Menu
Report: Brewers DFA Smoak, claim Vogelbach

The Brewers signed Smoak to a one-year, $5 million deal in the offseason. Vogelbach was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, two weeks after the Seattle Mariners DFA'd the veteran before trading him to Toronto for cash. The 27-year-old first baseman/designated hitter is a career .195 hitter with 36 home runs in 225 games and made the American League All-Star team last season.

The Milwaukee Brewers designated Justin Smoak for assignment Thursday and claimed Daniel Vogelbach, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported. The Brewers signed Smoak to a one-year, $5 million deal in the offseason.

Vogelbach was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, two weeks after the Seattle Mariners DFA'd the veteran before trading him to Toronto for cash. Smoak, a career .229 hitter, was hitting just .186/.262/.381 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 33 games. The 33-year-old has 196 career home runs in 11 seasons with the Texas Rangers (2010), Mariners (2010-14), Toronto Blue Jays (2015-19) and Brewers.

Vogelbach was having a worse year, batting .088 in 57 at-bats with the Mariners and Blue Jays. He played in just two games for the Jays. The 27-year-old first baseman/designated hitter is a career .195 hitter with 36 home runs in 225 games and made the American League All-Star team last season.. --Field Level Media

