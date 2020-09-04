Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reynolds’ homer rallies Pirates to 6-2 win over Cubs

In the third, Jason Kipnis reached on an infield single, went to third on Happ's double to left and scored on third baseman J.T. Riddle's throwing error for a 2-0 Cubs lead. Pittsburgh rallied in the bottom of the third.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 02:49 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 02:38 IST
Reynolds’ homer rallies Pirates to 6-2 win over Cubs
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Pirates)

Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run homer and Cole Tucker a two-run single, both with two outs, as the Pittsburgh Pirates avoided being swept by the visiting Chicago Cubs with a 6-2 win on Thursday. Reynolds, who before the game returned after the birth of his first child and came off the paternity list, also doubled for Pittsburgh (11-24), which had lost five of six.

Victor Caratini hit an RBI single for the Cubs (22-15), who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Pittsburgh rookie J.T. Brubaker (1-0), making his fifth start, picked up his first major league win. In five innings, he gave up two runs, one of them earned, and seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

Chicago starter Alec Mills (3-3) pitched five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, with one walk and two strikeouts. Cubs center fielder Ian Happ left in the fourth inning after he fouled a ball into his face. He was alert when he exited. The club called it a contusion near his right eye and reported that X-rays showed no fractures.

Chicago took a 1-0 lead in the second. Kyle Schwarber singled with one out and advanced on a wild pitch. Willson Contreras struck out, and Jason Heyward walked. Caratini drove in Schwarber with a single. In the third, Jason Kipnis reached on an infield single, went to third on Happ's double to left and scored on third baseman J.T. Riddle's throwing error for a 2-0 Cubs lead.

Pittsburgh rallied in the bottom of the third. John Ryan Murphy doubled and went to third as Kipnis bobbled a grounder by Tucker. Murphy scored on Erik Gonzalez's sacrifice fly to make it 2-1. Gregory Polanco followed with a single, sending Tucker to third. Reynolds then golfed his third homer to right for a 4-2 Pirates lead. In the sixth against reliever Jason Adam, Adam Frazier walked, Anthony Alford reached on Adam's error and Riddle hit into a fielder's choice. After Murphy struck out, Tucker dropped a base hit into shallow left to drive in two to increase it to 6-2.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Doping-U.S. threat to pull WADA funding could leave Americans out of Olympics

Americas top athletes could be banned from the Olympics and other major international sporting events if the United States follows through on its threat to withdraw funding from the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA, anti-doping leaders told Re...

Trump calls on Iran to not execute wrestling star Navid Afkari

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Iran not to execute champion wrestler Navid Afkari, citing a Fox News report that Afkari had been sentenced to death for participating in anti-government demonstrations in 2018.To the leader...

Trump calls on Iran to not execute wrestling star Navid Afkarai

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Iran not to execute champion wrestler Navid Afkari, citing a Fox News report that Afkari had been sentenced to death for participating in anti-government demonstrations in 2018.To the leader...

Oregon man says he acted in self defense in Portland shooting - report

A 48-year-old Oregon man said he acted in self defense during the fatal shooting of a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland as he thought he and a friend would be stabbed, Vice News reported on Thursday.I had no choice. I mean, I, I h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020