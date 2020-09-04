Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kershaw logs 2,500th career strikeout

In the second inning at Dodger Stadium, Kershaw got Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed swinging at a looping curveball for the milestone whiff. It was Kershaw's third strikeout of the night. The only active players ahead of Kershaw on the all-time strikeout list are the Houston Astros' Justin Verlander (3,013), the Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer (2,753), the Astros' Zack Greinke (2,666), the Atlanta Braves' Cole Hamels (2,558) and Felix Hernandez (2,524).

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 09:20 IST
Kershaw logs 2,500th career strikeout

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw became the 39th pitcher in major league history to strike out 2,500 batters, reaching the milestone Thursday night. In the second inning at Dodger Stadium, Kershaw got Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed swinging at a looping curveball for the milestone whiff. It was Kershaw's third strikeout of the night.

The only active players ahead of Kershaw on the all-time strikeout list are the Houston Astros' Justin Verlander (3,013), the Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer (2,753), the Astros' Zack Greinke (2,666), the Atlanta Braves' Cole Hamels (2,558) and Felix Hernandez (2,524). However, Verlander and Hamels are on the injured list, and Hernandez opted out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bartolo Colon, a 47-year-old who hasn't pitched since 2018, also maintained earlier this year that he isn't retired. He has 2,535 K's.

Kershaw is the 11th left-hander to hit 2,500 strikeouts, a list headed by Randy Johnson (4,875). Johnson is a distant second on the overall list behind Nolan Ryan (5,714). --Field Level Media

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Kershaw makes strikeout history as Dodgers dump D-backs

Clayton Kershaw allowed one hit over six scoreless innings and passed Christy Mathewson on the all-time strikeouts list as the Los Angeles Dodgers notched a 5-1 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night. Kershaw 5-1 s...

Kershaw logs 2,500th career strikeout

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw became the 39th pitcher in major league history to strike out 2,500 batters, reaching the milestone Thursday night. In the second inning at Dodger Stadium, Kershaw got Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop N...

India coronavirus infections near 4 mln, closes in on Brazil

India reported a daily jump of 83,341 coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 3.94 million, health ministry data showed on Friday, as it closes in on Brazil as the worlds second-most affected nation from the virus.Asias worst-hit countr...

CSK to start training after all, except 13, test negative for COVID-19 again

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and all other Chennai Super Kings players, except for the COVID-19 afflicted duo of Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, will start training from Friday evening after clearing a third round of testing for the viru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020