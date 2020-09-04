Jays down Red Sox behind 10th-inning homers

Teoscar Hernandez hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the 10th inning and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 6-2 in the opener of a five-game series Thursday night. It was the 13th homer of the season by Hernandez, who is on a 15-game hit streak. The drive to right-center scored Derek Fisher, who was placed at second base, and Cavan Biggio, who was walked by Phillips Valdez (1-1). The runners had moved to second and third on a groundout.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added his sixth homer with two outs in the 10th. Rafael Dolis (2-1) allowed a walk and struck out three in 1 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the win.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a solo home run in the second inning for the Red Sox, his fourth. Toronto won its second in a row while Boston dropped its fourth consecutive game.

Boston starter Martin Perez pitched six hitless innings before allowing three singles and a run in the seventh. He walked three and struck out five in 6 2/3 innings. Taijuan Walker, making his second start for Toronto since his acquisition in a trade last week, allowed two runs, six hits and one walk with four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

The Red Sox (12-26) took a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning when Toronto reliever Anthony Kay walked Bradley, the first batter he faced, with the bases loaded and two outs. Kay replaced Walker, who allowed singles to Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez and walked Christian Vazquez before exiting. The Blue Jays (20-16) got their first hit of the game when Hernandez singled to left to lead off the seventh. He took second on Gurriel's one-out single and scored on Joe Panik's two-out single.

Biggio doubled to lead off the eighth and Randal Grichuk walked. Ryan Brasier replaced Austin Brice and balked the runners to second and third. Biggio scored on a wild pitch to tie the game. Toronto's Thomas Hatch pitched around a leadoff double by Martinez in the bottom of the eighth.

Boston's Matt Barnes pitched around a single by striking out three in the top of the ninth. The Red Sox could not take advantage of two walks in the bottom of the ninth.

--Field Level Media