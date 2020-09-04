Women's Big Bash League to be held entirely in Sydney, commencing from October 25

Cricket Australia on Friday confirmed that the sixth edition of the Women's Big bash League (WBBL) will be entirely held in Sydney, commencing from October 25. The full 59-game season will be played at Sydney, the move demonstrates the commitment across Australian Cricket to host the full summer of cricket.

Cricket Australia is working in partnership with the New South Wales (NSW) government to ensure the competition proceeds in line with government regulations and COVID safety guidelines, with the safety of the NSW community and all participants the highest priority.Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash Leagues, said a tremendous amount of work has been undertaken which places the safety of players, staff, officials and the public at the forefront while delivering a full, exciting schedule. "We want to thank the NSW Government for their willingness to work together to deliver the WBBL|06 competition in Sydney," Dobson said in a statement.

"We are incredibly proud to deliver a full season of rebel WBBL|06 and would like to thank the NSW Government, our partners States & Territories Associations, the Australian Cricketers' Association as well as- in particular Cricket NSW - for rallying together at this challenging time to deliver a safe and successful tournament," he added. Last season marked the first time the WBBL was played as a standalone competition, taking the league to a bigger national and international audience than ever before.

Acting Minister for Sports Geoff Lee said Sydney is ready to welcome the WBBL season six with open arms. "This competition continues to grow from strength to strength. The quality of the talent is on the rise and the action is thrilling to watch," said Lee.

"What stands out most is the great example these women are setting to young girls aspiring to play the game of cricket. I can't wait to watch the best walk out for the Women's Big Bash League in Sydney," he added. (ANI)