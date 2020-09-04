Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's Big Bash League to be held entirely in Sydney, commencing from October 25

Cricket Australia on Friday confirmed that the sixth edition of the Women's Big bash League (WBBL) will be entirely held in Sydney, commencing from October 25.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 04-09-2020 09:51 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 09:51 IST
Women's Big Bash League to be held entirely in Sydney, commencing from October 25
Women's Big Bash League logo.. Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Australia on Friday confirmed that the sixth edition of the Women's Big bash League (WBBL) will be entirely held in Sydney, commencing from October 25. The full 59-game season will be played at Sydney, the move demonstrates the commitment across Australian Cricket to host the full summer of cricket.

Cricket Australia is working in partnership with the New South Wales (NSW) government to ensure the competition proceeds in line with government regulations and COVID safety guidelines, with the safety of the NSW community and all participants the highest priority.Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash Leagues, said a tremendous amount of work has been undertaken which places the safety of players, staff, officials and the public at the forefront while delivering a full, exciting schedule. "We want to thank the NSW Government for their willingness to work together to deliver the WBBL|06 competition in Sydney," Dobson said in a statement.

"We are incredibly proud to deliver a full season of rebel WBBL|06 and would like to thank the NSW Government, our partners States & Territories Associations, the Australian Cricketers' Association as well as- in particular Cricket NSW - for rallying together at this challenging time to deliver a safe and successful tournament," he added. Last season marked the first time the WBBL was played as a standalone competition, taking the league to a bigger national and international audience than ever before.

Acting Minister for Sports Geoff Lee said Sydney is ready to welcome the WBBL season six with open arms. "This competition continues to grow from strength to strength. The quality of the talent is on the rise and the action is thrilling to watch," said Lee.

"What stands out most is the great example these women are setting to young girls aspiring to play the game of cricket. I can't wait to watch the best walk out for the Women's Big Bash League in Sydney," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

No question hour in monsoon session of Parliament, only zero hour

There will be no question hour in the monsoon session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin from September 14 and only zero hour will be allowed, sources have confirmed. During zero hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great imp...

ABB India's factory to be awarded green factory building certification by IGBC

ABB India has won a gold certification by the Indian Green Building Council IGBC for its environmentally-friendly smart factory, becoming the first to be certified as a green building within the Nashik industrial area which houses about 10,...

India coronavirus infections near 4 mln, closes in on Brazil

India reported a daily jump of 83,341 coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 3.94 million, health ministry data showed on Friday, as it closes in on Brazil as the worlds second-most affected nation from the virus.Asias worst-hit countr...

Kershaw makes strikeout history as Dodgers dump D-backs

Clayton Kershaw allowed one hit over six scoreless innings and passed Christy Mathewson on the all-time strikeouts list as the Los Angeles Dodgers notched a 5-1 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night. Kershaw 5-1 s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020