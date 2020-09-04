Canucks blank Golden Knights, push series to Game 7

Thatcher Demko had 48 saves and Quinn Hughes broke the NHL playoff scoring record for rookie defensemen as the Vancouver Canucks staved off elimination in their Western Conference second-round series for the second straight game with a 4-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night in Edmonton. J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, and Jake Virtanen and Bo Horvat also scored for Vancouver, which evened the best-of-seven series at 3-3. Game 7 is Friday night.

Demko made 42 saves Tuesday in his first postseason start in a 2-1 victory in Game 5 while subbing for injured starter Jacob Markstrom. The San Diego native, who appeared to be flexing his right knee at times during the final half of the game, became the first NHL rookie goalie to win his first two career playoff starts with his team facing elimination since Hall of Famer Jacques Plante in 1953. He became the first Canucks rookie goaltender to register a postseason shutout.

Hughes, who notched a goal and an assist, surpassed Colorado's Cale Makar with his 16th postseason point. Makar had set his mark just one day earlier as the Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars on Wednesday in Game 6 of their second-round series. Hughes has 14 assists in this year's playoffs, tying the overall rookie record set by Quebec's Marian Stastny in 1982 and equaled by Philadelphia's Ville Leino in 2010.

Robin Lehner finished with 19 saves for Vegas, which will try to avoid blowing a 3-1 playoff series lead for the second straight season on Friday night. The San Jose Sharks rebounded to eliminate the Golden Knights in the first round in 2019. Vancouver took a 1-0 lead at the 2:50 mark of the first period on Virtanen's second goal of the playoffs. Tyler Motte flipped the puck behind the net, where Virtanen beat Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb to the loose puck. Virtanen then quickly wrapped a shot around the left post and past Lehner.

Miller then made it 2-0 early in the third period with his sixth goal of the playoffs, firing a shot from the top of the right circle past a screen by Elias Pettersson. The score was set up by Hughes, who carried the puck in along the left boards and around behind the net and back up the right boards before passing to the open Miller. Hughes increased the lead to 3-0 at the 8:16 mark of the period with his second goal of the playoffs, beating Lehner on his glove side with a slap shot from the left circle.

Vegas pulled Lehner with 5:56 remaining, and Horvat sealed the win with an empty-net score with 4:38 left. --Field Level Media