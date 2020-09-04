Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shubhankar cards 10-over 81 to lie tied 117th at Andalucia Masters

He found the water on the long 17th and narrowly missed his par putt to return to two under and saved a fine par on 18th. Like Syme, Campillo also came into this week with top ten finishes in his last two events and he is happy with how he is playing..

PTI | Sotogrande | Updated: 04-09-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 12:03 IST
Shubhankar cards 10-over 81 to lie tied 117th at Andalucia Masters

Shubhankar Sharma's poor run continued as he shot a horrendous 10-over 81 amidst brutal weather conditions in the opening round of the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters where only five golfers broke par. With five bogeys, a double bogey and a triple bogey, it was one of Sharma's worst rounds of the year.

The Indian golfer was tied 117th and the cut is likely to fall around four or five over at one of the toughest courses in Europe which also faced blustery conditions and firm greens. Connor Syme finished his opening round with a flourish to share the early clubhouse lead on two-under par 69. He finished his round with three birdies in a row from the 16th hole.

He was joined at the top by Spaniard Jorge Campillo, Guido Migliozzi of Italy and American John Catlin. Spain's Pep Angles sits one stroke back on one-under par, while six golfers share sixth place with 71, including last week's ISPS Handa UK winner Rasmus Højgaard.

The run in 2020 has been Sharma's worst in his young career, as he has missed eight cuts in 10 starts outside India. He finished T-59 in Abu Dhabi and T63 in Celtic Classic. It was a tale of two nines for Scotsman Syme, who turned in 37 after sandwiching the only birdie of his front nine between a double bogey and a bogey, before firing birdies at the 12th, 16th, 17th and 18th to sign for a 69. Spaniard Campillo had co-led for much of the morning after making three birdies and no bogeys on the front nine. He dropped his first shot of the day at the 13th but bounced back with a long putt for birdie on the 14th before narrowly missing his ambitious birdie try from 55 feet at the next. He found the water on the long 17th and narrowly missed his par putt to return to two under and saved a fine par on 18th.

Like Syme, Campillo also came into this week with top ten finishes in his last two events and he is happy with how he is playing..

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

22 schools closed in France due to coronavirus - minister

French education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Friday 22 schools were closed in France due to cases of COVID-19. In mainland France there are currenly 12 schools closed out of a total of over 60,000, which is a small figure. Adding ...

France could do better than forecast 11% economic contraction, says Le Maire

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire believes that the French economy could perform better than currently forecast this year, he said on Friday.I think we will do better in 2020 than the 11 recession forecast at the moment, Le Maire told ...

Fitch places Future Retail on rating watch positive on sale to Reliance

Fitch Ratings has placed Future Retail Ltds FRLs issuer default rating of C and the rating on its 500 million dollars 5.6 per cent senior secured notes due in 2025 of C with a recovery rating of RR4 on rating watch positive. This follows th...

One UI 2.5 update arrives for Samsung Galaxy S10 series

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series has started receiving the One UI 2.5 update that brings September 2020 security patch along with several new features including Wireless DeX connection support, WiFi password request, Bitmoji stickers on the al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020