IPL 13: Delhi Capitals duo Tushar and Lalit looking forward to 'big opportunity'

Delhi Capitals duo of pacer Tushar Deshpande and batsman Lalit Yadav are looking forward to a "big opportunity" by making their Indian Premier League (IPL) debut this season after being picked up in the auction for Rs 20 lakh each last year.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 04-09-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:08 IST
Tushar Deshpande (L) and Lalit Yadav (R) (Photo/Delhi Capitals) . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals duo of pacer Tushar Deshpande and batsman Lalit Yadav are looking forward to a "big opportunity" by making their Indian Premier League (IPL) debut this season after being picked up in the auction for Rs 20 lakh each last year. "It is my first ever IPL so it is always special. But for me, what makes it extra special is the fact that I am getting to do the thing I love the most, which is bowling. I am finally bowling after almost 6 months so it is a different challenge," Deshpande said in a Capitals release.

The 25-year-old is gaining confidence by bowling at the nets and working on the feedback provided by the senior bowlers. "All the bowlers here are my seniors with prior IPL experience. It is a fantastic opportunity for me because by the time I get to make my debut, I would have got some feedback from them, and hopefully, that would help me stay ahead and plan my strategy accordingly during the matches," the pacer who hails from Mumbai said.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Lalit Yadav, who has played with some of Delhi Capitals' players before, is also excited to make it big in the IPL. "I know some of the players from domestic cricket already -- like Ishant bhaiya (Sharma), Shikhar bhaiya (Dhawan) and Rishabh Pant -- and now I am getting to know the others too. For a youngster like me, the IPL is a very big opportunity and I am hoping to make the most of it through my performances," said Yadav who plays for Delhi in domestic cricket.

The IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 and the tournament will run for 53 days. The tournament will be staged at three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. (ANI)

