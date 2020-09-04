Left Menu
Soccer-Havertz leaves Germany camp to finalise transfer - German FA

Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz has left the German national team hotel because of a "looming transfer" to the Premier League, the German Football Association said on Friday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:09 IST
Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz has left the German national team hotel because of a "looming transfer" to the Premier League, the German Football Association said on Friday. The talented 21-year-old attacking midfielder, who is close to signing for Chelsea for a fee reported by British and German media to be more than 80 million euros ($95 million), did not feature in Germany's 1-1 Nations League draw against Spain on Thursday.

"Kai Havertz on Friday left the accommodation of the German national team in Stuttgart. The reason for his departure is the looming transfer to England," the German FA said. Havertz scored 12 league goals for Leverkusen last season and set up another six.

Germany play Switzerland in their next game on Sunday.

