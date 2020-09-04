Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Star India keen to rope in Harbhajan for commentary duties

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Harbhajan Singh's decision to skip the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has now taken a better turn with host broadcasters Star India showing interest to rope in the experienced campaigner for commentary duties during the cash-rich league.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:56 IST
IPL 13: Star India keen to rope in Harbhajan for commentary duties
CSK off-spinner Harbhajan Singh (Harbhajan Singh's facebook). Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Harbhajan Singh's decision to skip the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has now taken a better turn with host broadcasters Star India showing interest to rope in the experienced campaigner for commentary duties during the cash-rich league.

Speaking to ANI, a Star India official said they have till next week to close the panel of commentators and with confirmation coming in on Thursday that Harbhajan will skip the season, the broadcasters are more than willing to get him on board. "We came to know yesterday that Harbhajan is not going to play this season and we are definitely keen to rope him in for commentary duties during the IPL season. After all, he brings in with him loads of experience and he also has commentated before so it won't be new for him. We will be closing the list of commentators by next week and would surely approach him," the official said.

ANI had on Thursday reported that the CSK team management in the UAE had already been told to plan for life minus Harbhajan for this edition of the league. "He has not sent in any official communication and that is expected by today evening or tomorrow. But the team management has been told to prepare for the scenario wherein they may miss his services," the source had said. A BCCI functionary said his experience in the commentary box could work well for the viewers considering his knowledge about the game. "Harbhajan may have come to terms with the fact that he is getting on in years and it's no longer easy to play a gruelling season of the IPL for him and that the drive may no longer be as strong.

"However, he would be a good addition to the commentary team or as a TV expert as he has been a champion player and would be able to share tremendous insight with the viewers," the functionary told ANI. It has also been learnt that Harbhajan is set to continue as an expert with the India Today Group during the tournament that will be played in UAE from September 19 to November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Action against drugs in tier 2 & 3 cites, also districts: Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said officials have been instructed to extend their action against drugs and ganja supply in tier 2 and 3 cities and in various districts, as he noted that new dimensions are emerging from ...

Prahlad Singh Patel virtually attends 5th BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting

Union Minister of State IC for Culture and Tourism Shri Prahlad Singh Patel virtually attended 5th BRICS Culture Ministers Meeting on September 3, 2020. The 5th BRICS Culture Ministers Meeting was held through video conference under the Cha...

Players motivated enough to perform well: RCB coach Katich

With the Indian Premier League IPL matches set to be played behind closed doors, Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB head coach Simon Katich said the empty stands will not hinder players performance and they are motivated enough to do well in t...

Three offenders including most-wanted criminal arrested with illegal weapons in Haryana

Haryana Police have arrested three dreaded offenders, including a most-wanted criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 in Kaithal district. Police have also recovered six illegal pistols, 55 cartridges and a car from their possession.A Hary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020